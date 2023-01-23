Nationwide evaluation : Bonn station ranks among worst in terms of punctuality

Crowds at the main station in the summer of 2022: At that time, the punctuality rate was below 40 per cent for all long-distance trains. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn The magazine "Der Spiegel" analysed tens of thousands of data from the online platform Zugfinder.net. In a nationwide comparison, Bonn's main railway station ranks among the worst.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Long-distance trains arrive late at Bonn’s main station more often than elsewhere. This is the result of data from the online platform Zugfinder.net, as reported by the magazine "Der Spiegel" at the weekend. In a nationwide comparison, Bonn is one of the worst performers. Only 48 per cent of long-distance trains were on time

The magazine calculated the percentage of punctual long-distance trains. Every train that arrived at the station with a delay of less than six minutes was considered "on time". By December, a total of 18,575 long-distance trains had arrived in Bonn. Only 48 per cent of all IC and ICE connections were on time, according to Spiegel. According to the evaluation, the national average was 62 per cent in December. For the year as a whole, Deutsche Bahn reports 65 per cent nationwide - a significant deterioration compared to previous years. The reasons are apparently disruptions in the outdated network as well as staff shortages.

In the summer of 2022, the punctuality of long-distance trains at Bonn Central Station was even worse, plunging below 40 per cent. In the Spiegel evaluation, it is noticeable that the trains were consistently less punctual than the national average over the entire period under consideration from January 2020 to December 2022. One connection is one of the ten most unpunctual routes in the whole country: the ICE 949 Bonn - Berlin Ostbahnhof with a rate of only 41 percent.

The ICE station Siegburg/Bonn performs significantly better. In the evaluation, punctuality there is almost always on a par with the national average: most recently, 62 per cent of long-distance trains stopped at the platform within the six-minute time limit - with 22,101 arrivals by December. According to Spiegel, things are best in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Lower Saxony, where at least 80 per cent of all IC and ICE trains are on time at many stations.