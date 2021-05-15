Covid restrictions to be relaxed : Bonn stores allowed to open on Monday

FURTHER RELAXATION OF RESTRICTIONS IN BONN

Starting Monday, schools will start with alternating classes again. The crisis team also decided that school swimming pool facilities can be opened for swimming lessons. The Hardtberg pool and the Beueler Bütt pool will also be opened for swimming lessons.

If the incidence value remains below 100 for five consecutive working days, which in Bonn is likely to be the case by the end of next week, further relaxations are possible on the day after that for those who test negative, have recovered or are vaccinated. The nighttime curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. would be lifted. Public transport would run according to the normal timetable. The city plans to gradually open the outdoor pools. Miniature golf and climbing parks could open, and restaurateurs would be allowed to serve customers in outdoor dining spaces. Overnight stays in hotels would be possible. Museums and exhibitions could open. Concerts or performances in theaters or cinemas would only be possible if the incidence rate falls below 50.

The seven-day incidence figure Friday was 101.6 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. As of Wednesday, the health department had registered 2,851 cases of coronavirus mutations - 2,805 of the UK variant, two of the Brazilian variant, 44 of the South African variant - according to the city. With 545 SARS-CoV-2 cases and 333 new cases with virus variants between April 26 and May 2, this represents a 61.1 percent rate. The latest death, making a total of 234 Covid fatalities, was a 60-year-old woman who had serious underlying conditions.