Demonstration and counter-demonstration : Bonn students set up pro-Palestine camp in the Hofgarten

The rally at the camp was not the only one that day. On the opposite side of the Hofgartenwiese, about as many students had gathered in the afternoon to show their solidarity with Israel as a counter-demonstration. The organiser and initiator was Tillmann Rami, a member of the Ring Christlich-Demokratischer Studenten, the university group of the CDU. Rami told the GA that, in addition to the RCDS, members of the Jewish University Group, the Liberal University Group and the German-Israeli Society were taking part in the counter-movement. "We speak out strongly against demands that the university should distance itself from Israel," said Rami. Pro-Palestinian protests at German universities are not yet as violent as what is happening in the USA. "But I do know students in Germany who are already afraid to openly admit their Jewish origins." That should not be the case.