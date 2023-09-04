Weather in and around Bonn Summer weather forecast for middle of week

On Monday, there will be plenty of sunshine once any early-morning fog has lifted, and temperatures will reach up to 23 degrees. It will get even more summery in the middle of the week. Wetteronline and Agrarwetter.de are forecasting up to 29 degrees on Tuesday. The nights will bring a pleasant cooldown with temperatures between ten and 16 degrees in NRW, as the German Weather Service (DWD) forecasts.