Weather in and around Bonn Summer weather forecast for middle of week
Bonn · From Tuesday, the weather services expect temperatures of up to 29 degrees in Bonn. With up to 13 hours of sunshine a day, it will be summer again at the beginning of September.
Summer is back. Several weather services have forecast sunshine, mostly blue skies and temperatures with peaks of up to 29 degrees in the middle of the week.
On Monday, there will be plenty of sunshine once any early-morning fog has lifted, and temperatures will reach up to 23 degrees. It will get even more summery in the middle of the week. Wetteronline and Agrarwetter.de are forecasting up to 29 degrees on Tuesday. The nights will bring a pleasant cooldown with temperatures between ten and 16 degrees in NRW, as the German Weather Service (DWD) forecasts.
High temperatures also expected in Rhineland-Palatinate
Sunshine is expected to last the whole of next week in Rhineland-Palatinate, too. The DWD forecasts summer temperatures of up to 32 degrees.
Bonn climate and weather expert Karsten Brandt is expecting the weather to stay stable with temperatures ranging between 26 and 30 degrees at least until mid-September. "I don't see an end of summer yet," Brandt told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "We are going into extra time." He said that the early morning fog in some areas that lifts over the morning is a "sign of good weather".
Meteorologist Tobias Reinartz of the German Weather Service in Offenbach expects persistent summer weather: "The current high-pressure system is settling in over all of Central Europe in the coming week," Reinartz announced. Temperatures will rise to 25 to 32 degrees. The summer weather is expected to last until the coming weekend.
UV rays and sun protection
There will be 13 hours of sunshine under clear skies on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Wetteronline. Agrarwetter expects a UV index of five, which means high risk, the German weather service says. Sun protection measures should be taken.