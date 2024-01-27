Test run for three months Bike lane to be set up on Adenauerallee in Bonn
Bonn · Cyclists will soon be given their own bike lane on Adenauerallee, but that means one lane will be taken away from motorists. The marking work for the new lane begins on Saturday.
This Saturday, the city of Bonn will begin setting up for a trial run of a bike lane on Adenauerallee. After the preliminary marking with thin lines, the complete marking, including the beacons separating car and bicycle traffic, will be in place within the next two weeks. Cyclists will have a width of 2.70 meters on the right-hand lane in both directions with illuminated beacons at intervals of five to ten meters and a solid marking as a separator. A 3.50 meter wide lane will remain for motor traffic.
"The separated lane for bicycle traffic will be marked with bicycle pictograms," says the city. Property access roads, junctions and parking spaces will remain accessible. Bus stops will be marked and loading zones set up as well.
Test run goes until the end of April
Following the upcoming renovation of the sewer, road drainage and road surface scheduled for June, the road space on Adenauerallee between Koblenzer Tor and Bundeskanzlerplatz is to be redesigned. In the future, there will be one lane for motor vehicles in each direction plus additional turning lanes at the intersections and a separate bike lane. This traffic routing will be tested in a three-month trial run from February to the end of April. Among other things, the average travel time of motor vehicle traffic will be measured.
The Chamber of Industry and Commerce has announced that it will keep an eye on the test run. "In our view, it is crucial that the effects of these measures on the various modes of transport and mobility in the city center as a whole are evaluated in a transparent and open-ended manner. Not only Adenauerallee should be considered. Possible traffic shifts to alternative routes must also be part of the assessment of the traffic test run," says Stephan Wimmers, Managing Director for Location Policy.
(Orig. text: Nicolas Ottersbach / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)