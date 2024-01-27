Test run for three months Bike lane to be set up on Adenauerallee in Bonn

The Chamber of Industry and Commerce has announced that it will keep an eye on the test run. "In our view, it is crucial that the effects of these measures on the various modes of transport and mobility in the city center as a whole are evaluated in a transparent and open-ended manner. Not only Adenauerallee should be considered. Possible traffic shifts to alternative routes must also be part of the assessment of the traffic test run," says Stephan Wimmers, Managing Director for Location Policy.