Weather forecast : The new week will be sunny and warm

The first week of the school holidays is going to be nice and warm. Foto: dpa/Patrick Pleul

We can look forward to bright and at times sunny weather this week in Bonn and the surrounding region. The first week of the school holidays is going to be nice and warm.

We can look forward to bright and at times sunny weather this week in Bonn and the surrounding region. The public holiday on Monday will begin with cloudy skies, but as the day progresses, the influence of high pressure will increase and there will be sunshine, especially in the south of NRW, a spokesperson for the German Weather Service (DWD) said on Sunday. According to the DWD, temperatures will range between 14 and 18 degrees with a light to moderate wind, and 13 degrees in higher regions. On Tuesday, it will be clear to cloudy. The sun will become increasingly widespread. No rain is expected on Tuesday either. It will be around 18 degrees in Bonn.

According to the forecast, it will be a bit warmer on Wednesday, with temperatures around 20 degrees. After a cloudy start the weather will clear up in the course of the day and the sun will shine from a blue sky. According to the DWD, there will be a moderate-fresh wind with some strong gusts.

Meteorologists expect little change on Thursday and Friday. There will be some clouds, but lots of sunshine, and it will remain dry. Temperatures will rise from single digits at night to around 18 degrees in the afternoon.