Newly discovered : Third Pie Me Café opens in Bonn

The Pie Me team in the former Podium 49: Evalotta Picard, Gareth Were, Alisa Walz, Simon Wierich (from left) Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn The Australian success story continues: Garreth Patterson opens a third outlet in the city of Bonn.

It’s the continuation of a dining success story. Australian-born Gareth Patterson Were opened his first Pie Me Café in March 2019 in Endenicher Frongasse; the second location under the same name followed in May this year in Bonn's Macke district. And now there are three. Today, 12 December, the 43-year-old company founder and owner Patterson Were will open the newest Pie Me Café in Bonn's Südstadt district - in the former Podium 49 at the intersection of Schlossstraße and Argelanderstraße. The manager of the newest Pie Me Café is Alisa Walz.

The entrance area of the listed old building is worth seeing: round, nostalgic shop windows to the left and right of the portal, a smart wooden door with a skylight and curved door handle. During the four months of conversion and renovation, the red carpet was removed and replaced with a light wooden floor.

Recycled wooden boards as counter

As in the other two Pie Me cafés, the dining area has a counter made of upcycled boards of wood from scaffolding, with s a refrigerated display case for the pies and cakes in the middle. Light, plain wooden tables with modern black chairs define the 20-seat space, and a further twelve seats are available in the adjoining room with its stucco ceiling and designer chandelier. From spring onwards, there will be seating for 16 on the terrace in front of the house.

Pies constitute a national dish of sorts in Australia and can almost be compared to French quiches. There are 15 hot versions to choose from, including baked apple pie with homemade vanilla sauce (4.90 euros), vegan pumpkin pie with mango chutney (6.70 euros) or pulled pork pie with coleslaw and chipotle yoghurt (6.90 euros).

Mashed potatoes and crunchy salad

A set menu costs 13.70 euros (vegetarian) or 13.90 (with meat) and comprises a pie of your choice with mashed potatoes (vegan option available) and a crunchy side salad. There is also a choice of ten cakes, including the classic Australian Lemington cake with chocolate and coconut (piece 3.70 euros).

The coffee specialities on offer are prepared in an Italian portafilter machine, they include cappuccino and Aussie latte (three euros each), pumpkin spice latte (4.20 euros) and Irish coffee (4.90 euros).

There are three types of brewed drinks from the Australian brand Bundaberg (0.33l for 3.40 euros each), Flensburger Pils (0.33l for 3.50 euros) and seven open wines (0.2l from 5.50 euros), including Semillon/Chardonnay from Rawson's Retreat (Southeast Australia) which costs six euros.

Info: Pie Me Café, Schlossstr. 49, 53115 Bonn-Südstadt, www.piemecafe.de, open seven days a week, Sunday - Monday 11:30 am - 9 pm, Thursday - Saturday 11:30 am - 10 pm.

Original text: Hagen Haas