One year after runaway tram : Bonn trams still using old driver safety switches

The number 66 tram line is one of the most important connections in Bonn’s local public transport system. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Extensive modifications were required following the runaway tram incident on line 66 in Bonn. However, one year later, the trams are still running with the old safety switches.

Some called it an early Christmas miracle. When a tram on line 66 raced through the night without a driver on 22 December 2019, no one was injured, despite the fact that several level crossings were open. The investigation into the accident concluded that the driving safety switches in all NRW trams were to be modified. But one year later, no progress has been made, except for the planning.

What happened back then between 0.33 and 0.42 a.m. is well documented by the investigations carried out by the Technical Supervisory Authority (TAB) in Düsseldorf, who is responsible for all tramway operations in North Rhine-Westphalia. The conclusion reached after a month-long examination of the circumstances was that there were no defects to the tram. All safety devices were functioning as they should. However, according to TAB, a chain of coincidences had ensured that the mechanisms installed in the tram did not stop it. The dead man's switch on the driver safety switch intervenes if the driver becomes incapacitated. He must either press a button on the driving lever or press down continuously on the foot pedal. If this does not happen, the electronics initiate an emergency brake after a few seconds. However, the driver was unconscious and continued to block the button with his body weight. Later, it turned out that he had concealed an illness from his employer. In the meantime, he no longer works for Stadtwerke Bonn.

Drivers must activate the safety switch every 15 minutes

Accidents like this can be prevented by the new safety switch, which is to be retrofitted on all the approximately 1700 trams in NRW. "The drivers must actuate the safety switch every 15 seconds at the latest. Shortly before the end of the 15-second period, an acoustic signal sounds as a reminder. If the driver still does not react, the train is automatically brought to a standstill," explains Stefanie Zießnitz from Stadtwerke Bonn. The Association of German Transport Companies had spoken out against this forced retrofit, stating that it is "not expedient" based on one individual case, and that so far there have been no incidents comparable to the one in Bonn. According to the Association, it makes little sense to invest in trains that will soon be taken out of service. In addition, constant operation of the switch would be an extra burden for the drivers.

In Bonn, all trams (Straßenbahn), 76 light rail vehicles (Stadtbahn) and 24 low-floor trams are affected by the changes. So far, however, nothing has happened. "At the moment, consultations are being held on the details for the various vehicle types. Once agreements have been reached, the existing vehicles will be successively converted," says Zießnitz. The installations will mainly depend on the age of the tram. "We are currently checking which modules and variants are suitable for the various vehicle types in order to implement the new requirements in the best possible way." Formally, the transport companies have until 31 December to do this, but they can apply for an extension to the deadline. "The retrofitting of our vehicles will keep us occupied in the coming years too, as the new driver safety switch must be taken into account in all new procurements," says Zießnitz.

Costs in six-figures

According to the Stadtwerke, the costs for this, which they will have to cover in full themselves, are in the "middle six-figure range". "In principle, districts and county boroughs are responsible for the design and provision of public transport. Therefore, the financing is also their responsibility," explains Beatrix van Vlodrop, spokeswoman for the district government of Düsseldorf, where the TAB is located. It is currently unclear whether this will also lead to an increase in fares, but this is unlikely. Fares are decided regionally by the committees of the Rhine-Sieg Transport Association (VRS) based on proposals from the transport companies. "Basically, it should be noted that tariff structures are not influenced by one-off or short-term events," says VRS spokeswoman Jessica Buhl. Rather, they are calculated "on the basis of industry-specific cost indices", which include fuel prices and staffing costs. About two-thirds of the costs incurred for public transport in the VRS region are covered by ticket sales, the rest is offset by the public authorities.