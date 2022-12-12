Disturbing the Peace of the Dead : Trial begins after severed head in Bonn Regional Court

The Bonn Regional Court: In June, passers-by found a human head here. Foto: Peter Kölschbach

Bonn Passers-by made a gruesome discovery in Bonn in June: a head was lying in front of the entrance to the Regional Court. The trial of a defendant for disturbing the peace of the dead (Störung der Totenruhe) will now begin in the same building.

The trial of a man who allegedly placed a severed head in front of the courthouse in June begins today (Monday) at 9 am in the Bonn Regional Court. The 39-year-old is charged with disturbing the peace of the dead. He allegedly cut off the head of his acquaintance, who had previously died of an illness, with a knife. He then is then said to have carried the body part in a bag to the court and placed it in front of the entrance portal.

The unusual case had caused quite a stir in the summer. The police had initially investigated a suspected homicide until the autopsy revealed that the 44-year-old had died of natural causes due to a serious illness.

The accused, as well as the deceased, are said to have been homeless. The 39-year-old had been arrested shortly after the discovery. The reasons for his actions are still unclear.The trial is scheduled for five days until mid-January. The penalty range provides for a fine or imprisonment of up to three years.

(dpa)