Search discontinued : Twelve-year-old boy from Bonn found safe and sound
Update Bonn In the past few days, the Bonn police had been searching for a twelve-year-old boy. They have now found him safe and sound.
A 12-year-old boy from Bonn who had been missing for several days has been found. The Bonn police announced that the officers found the boy safe and sound at the home of family acquaintances in Rheinbach on Sunday. The boy is said to have been handed over to the care of the youth welfare services.
Bonn police had been searching for the boy since Friday, 6 January. Since there were no clues as to his possible whereabouts, the investigators had been searching for the twelve-year-old boy from Bonn by means of a photo search.