Shanghai Academic Ranking Bonn University achieves top spots in international rankings
Bonn · The University of Bonn has achieved top rankings this year in the Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities. This is how it rated in Germany, Europe and worldwide.
According to the recently published Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), the University of Bonn is among the four best universities in Germany. In the European Union, it is in the top ten. Also ranked among the top universities in the world, it comes in place 67. Compared to last year, the university said Bonn climbed up by nine places in the global comparison.
In the German rankings, Bonn University stays at fourth place. Ranked ahead of it are the University of Heidelberg and the two Munich universities. The Shanghai Ranking, which has been published annually since 2003, focuses on research. 1,000 universities were evaluated for the ranking. The evaluation categories include, for example, the number of alumni with Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals as well as the number of published papers.
