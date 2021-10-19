Rankings in the U.S. magazine Newsweek : Bonn University Hospital among the top hospitals worldwide

The University Hospital Bonn was recognized in the rankings by Newsweek magazine for the "World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2022”. In the photo is the hospital with a helicopter landing pad in front. Foto: Universitätsklinikum Bonn/Saba, Johann F. - UKB

In the "World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2022”, a list published by the U.S. magazine Newsweek, the world's best hospitals are ranked in ten different medical disciplines. Bonn University Hospital made it into the top 50 in four of the medical fields.

The University Hospital Bonn (UKB) was recognized for its performance in several different specialty fields by the U.S. magazine Newsweek in its latest rankings list. The magazine distinguishes between ten different medical disciplines in hospitals. In four of these, the Bonn University Hospital made the top 50, according to UKB press spokeswoman Elke Pfeifer.

The "World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2022" rankings include these ten medical disciplines: cardiology, cardiac surgery and pediatrics, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, neurosurgery, oncology, orthopedics, pulmonary medicine and pediatrics. Bonn University Hospital made it in the neurology rankings (42nd place), orthopedics and trauma surgery (43rd), neurosurgery (46th) and gastroenterology (41st). UKB also appears on the list for cardiac surgery (53), oncology (154) and cardiology (180).

The rankings are based on an online survey for which Newsweek and the international statistics portal "Statista" invited more than 40,000 medical experts from over 20 countries to weigh in. These included physicians, hospital managers and specialists. The results of this survey were then analyzed and verified by an international panel of experts, according to UKB.

"We are very pleased about this recognition in the various disciplines and about the obviously outstanding international reputation of the UKB," says Professor Wolfgang Holzgreve, Medical Director and Chairman of the Board at the UKB, adding, "This is thanks to the excellent work in the clinics and institutes as well as the good cooperation of the more than 8,300 employees* at Venusberg." In a statement, Holzgreve thanks "all colleagues for their outstanding performance as well as all patients and referring physicians for their trust.”