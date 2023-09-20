Adventurous despite heart defect Bonn University Hospital to help 15-year-old cross the Alps

However, it is not yet certain whether Finn will actually be able to ride. First of all, it has to be checked how his heart reacts to the training. "For me, he basically has to show that his heart muscle is not suffering from the increasing strain," says Müller. The decisive factor, he says, is how much oxygen can be absorbed while cycling. If the values remain at the status quo or even improve, nothing stands in the way of the tour. Then Finn will climb the Alps supported by an e-mountain bike. But if the values deteriorate, Finn may have to give up mountain biking for a short time. "If it doesn't work out, that's the way it is, there's nothing you can do about it," says Finn himself. "But I am in good spirits and hope that it will work out." The final decision will be made in May.