Adventurous despite heart defect Bonn University Hospital to help 15-year-old cross the Alps
Bonn · The Bonn University Hospital wants to help 15-year-old Finn Schmidt make his dream come true despite a heart defect. The teenager wants to cross the Alps on his bike.
Riding a bike, playing football and simply being a child - for most people this is taken for granted. Finn Schmidt has to fight for it. The 15-year-old dreams of crossing the Alps. Together with his school class, he wants to cycle from the Zugspitze to Lake Garda on a mountain bike next year. For a long time that seemed impossible for him. Finn was born with a heart defect. The University Hospital Bonn (UKB) now wants to help him make his dream come true.
Pulmonary valve atresia - that is the name of his disease. At birth, the valve between his right ventricle and the pulmonary artery was closed and did not let any blood through. Just one day old, Finn already had to have an operation to open the pulmonary valve. "But it doesn't really fulfil the function of a valve because it lets a lot of blood back in," explains Nicole Müller, senior physician in paediatric cardiology at the UKB and Finn's attending physician. "This means that the blood can flow into the lungs, but some of it always spills back because this valve is not tight." As a result, he says, his right ventricle is always under even greater strain.
Finn himself doesn't notice much of this in everyday life. When he plays football, he gets out of breath and sweats sooner because he doesn't have the stamina of his teammates. He usually can't play for 90 minutes at a stretch. But that doesn't stop him from kicking - or from cycling.
The dream of crossing the Alps by bike has been with him since the fourth grade. At that time, he had to decide which secondary school he wanted to attend. The convincing argument: the mountain bike tour offered by the Helene-Lohmann-Realschule in Witten for its graduating classes. When he heard about it, it was clear: this was the school he wanted to attend. The students prepare for the trip as part of an elective course and train intensively in cycling for a year. By the end of May next year, each participant must have at least 1450 kilometres on their mileage account. They will then set off in June 2024. In six stages, the group will cover an average of 60 kilometres a day and climb up to 1000 metres in altitude.
Parents were against the Alpine crossing at first
The first reaction of the other parents was: "Oh God, how can you let your child cross the Alps? He can't do that! He'll fall, and then you won’t have a Finn anymore,“ the mother recalls. "Then I said: 'I can't, sorry Finn. Your life is more important to me' and blocked everything at first." Shortly afterwards, the family contacted the University Hospital in Bonn, where Finn has been treated since he was little, to get a medical assessment. One ultrasound, one ECG and one stress test later, doctor Müller and her team were certain: Finn is fitter than many other kids of the same age - even teenagers without heart defects. Reason enough to say Finn could give it a try and start training.
The UKB accompanies him, gives training tips, does regular check-ups. "The goal must not be to keep the children and young people out of these things," says Müller. "Rather, we have to look and ensure that this is somehow possible - as long as it is medically justifiable, of course." Whether with or without a heart defect - children have to learn their limits. "And sometimes the limits of heart kids are much higher than they think, because otherwise they are always slowed down from the outside. And if you let them, they realise that they can do a lot."
However, it is not yet certain whether Finn will actually be able to ride. First of all, it has to be checked how his heart reacts to the training. "For me, he basically has to show that his heart muscle is not suffering from the increasing strain," says Müller. The decisive factor, he says, is how much oxygen can be absorbed while cycling. If the values remain at the status quo or even improve, nothing stands in the way of the tour. Then Finn will climb the Alps supported by an e-mountain bike. But if the values deteriorate, Finn may have to give up mountain biking for a short time. "If it doesn't work out, that's the way it is, there's nothing you can do about it," says Finn himself. "But I am in good spirits and hope that it will work out." The final decision will be made in May.
Original text: Jaqueline Jansen
Translation: Mareike Graepel