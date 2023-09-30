THE ranking Bonn University lands in the top 100 in international ranking
Bonn · The University of Bonn has landed in the world's top 100 in the ranking of the British magazine Times Higher Education (THE). This is how the university fared in comparison to the other universities.
The University of Bonn has been ranked among the top 100 universities in the world by the British magazine Times Higher Education (THE). The analysis compares around 1,900 universities with each other. The University of Bonn was ranked 91st worldwide and sixth in Germany. According to a statement from the University of Bonn, a total of 49 German universities are included in the ranking.
"The very good results illustrate that our efforts to retain high-caliber researchers at the University of Bonn and to create an attractive research environment for them are also visible under various evaluation criteria," said University Rector Michael Hoch.
(Original text: ga / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)