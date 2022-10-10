Anniversary festival : Bonn University Shakespeare Company celebrates 30th birthday

Bonn It’s time to celebrate - the Bonn University Shakespeare Company will be marking its 30th anniversary with a festival this weekend, along with an exhibition that opens on Monday. Admission is on a donation basis, you can find all the details here.

Founded 30 years ago, the Bonn University Shakespeare Company e.V. (BUSC) is celebrating with an anniversary festival this weekend. The student-based theater group has left its mark on Bonn’s independent theater scene over the years, making the literary classics accessible to audiences. An added bonus for English speakers in Bonn is that they are performed in the English language. On October 14 and 15, there will be evenings with drama, music and dance at the Brotfabrik Bühne Bonn, all part of the celebratory festival.

Along with the festival weekend, there will be an exhibition on the history of the theater company in the Kulturkneipe Brotfabrik. It will open on Monday, October 10 at 6 p.m. The band "The Contemplators" will play songs they have contributed to the group's stage productions at the opening. Original props and other memorabilia will be on display, along with insights into the production methods used by the theater company.

Founded in 1992 by Anglistics students, the company has been performing two major theater productions every year since then at the Brotfabrik Bühne Bonn - some with over 50 people involved on stage and behind the scenes. From Shakespeare to Dumas to Bulgakov, literary classics are performed in English, all featuring an individual visual and dramaturgical approach. Beginning in 2018, the company has also been performing an annual outdoor production at the Grüne Spielstadt Dransdorf. It has participated in the Bonner Theaternacht and in “Buscivals”, evenings that showcase the diverse talents of the company’s members.

Rehearsals are currently underway for the next production: "Antigone" based on Sophocles will celebrate its premiere at the beginning of December.

Dates: Oct. 10, 6 p.m. Exhibition Opening, Oct. 14, 15, 8 p.m. Festival stage program

admission is on a donation basis Location: Brotfabrik Bühne Bonn, Kreuzstr. 16

Brotfabrik Bühne Bonn, Kreuzstr. 16 For more information, please visit: www.busc.de