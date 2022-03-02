Russia-Ukraine crisis : Bonn University suspends cooperation – peace demonstrations planned

Peace demonstrations are again planned in Bonn in the coming days. Photo: dpa/Graham Hughes Foto: dpa/Graham Hughes

The University of Bonn is suspending all cooperation with Russian partner institutions out of solidarity with the people in Ukraine. In the coming days, rallies for peace are again planned in the city centre of Bonn.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Bonn. The University of Bonn is suspending all cooperation with Russian partner institutions out of solidarity with the people in Ukraine. In the coming days, rallies for peace are again planned in the city centre of Bonn.

The University of Bonn expresses its solidarity with the people in Ukraine and suspends all cooperation with Russian partner institutions until further notice. This was announced by the university on Tuesday.

It said it was shocked to learn of the invasion by Russian forces in neighbouring Ukraine. "The war in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law that cannot be justified by anything," explained University Rector Michael Hoch. "We appeal to Russia to immediately cease hostilities and stop the killing. Our thoughts are with those affected and victims of this criminal act."

The University of Bonn is strongly committed to peace, openness to the world and international exchange, even beyond system boundaries, the statement said. For this reason, the university joins other universities and research institutions in Germany in condemning the Russian aggression.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

As a first measure, the management of the University of Bonn has decided to freeze cooperation with universities and research institutions in Russia; financial transfers will be stopped until further notice and no new projects will be started.

Further peace rallies planned in Bonn

In the coming days, rallies and demonstrations against the Russian invasion of Ukraine are to take place again.

- On a student initiative, a demonstration against the war in Ukraine is planned for Wednesday, 2 March, starting at 5 p.m. in the Hofgarten. As a visible sign of the University of Bonn's solidarity with the victims of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the main building of the University will be illuminated with the Ukrainian national colours on the courtyard garden side in the evening.

- "United against war & aggression" is the motto of a rally this Thursday from 6 pm in front of the Old Town Hall in Bonn. The event is organised by the newly-founded Bonn-Ukraine Solidarity Initiative. "We will continue to stay on the streets and show our solidarity with the people in Ukraine," the Bonn Greens, who joined the initiative, announced.

INFO Support for students To the knowledge of the University of Bonn, no members of the university are currently in Ukraine, Russia or Belarus. Rector Michael Hoch assured the 111 students from Ukraine who are enrolled at the University of Bonn on behalf of the entire university that they will be supported to the best of their abilities. A hotline is currently being set up for them: Those affected can call 0228/73-5544. In addition, the University of Bonn refers to the support options that the German Academic Exchange Service has set up for researchers and students on its website.

Original text: ga