Deutsche Bahn Bonn Central Station to get a waste collection facility

Deutsche Bahn is building a new waste collection facility at Bonn Central Station. According to Deutsche Bahn, their goal is to improve cleanliness at the main train station. "The waste collection station is being built at the eastern end of platform 1. The area will be fenced off,” says the rail company. Only tenants within the train station and DB employees will have access to the facility. The waste collection station will be built on an area of 200 square meters and will include 13 waste and container receptacles. One container has a volume of around 1,100 liters, according to Deutsche Bahn.