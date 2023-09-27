Mobility guarantee for public transport Bonn woman gets reimbursed for taxi after bus delay
Bad Godesberg · If you have to wait more than 20 minutes for a bus or train in Bonn, you can get to your destination by taxi or rental bike and get your money refunded. A case from Bad Godesberg shows how it works.
How close disappointment and positive astonishment can be about public transport in Bonn was experienced by a woman from Bad Godesberg in recent weeks. In a local Facebook group, her husband first reported angrily about the delay of bus line 631, which did not run at all for over an hour coming from Bonn in the direction of Bad Godesberg instead of the stated 30-minute interval. The woman had to take a taxi home, but was reimbursed for the fare.
The fact that delays occur on the 631 line does not seem to be an isolated case. In the past, he had already observed the problem more often, the user describes in his post. In other comments, the 631 is even called the "problem line of SWB". Most recently, there had been similar comments from the district with regard to the delays of the city railway line 16, where punctuality was "rather the exception than the rule" according to commuters. Despite bus, train and tram connections, some people in Bad Godesberg feel left behind.
Mobility guarantee promises reimbursement
The mobility guarantee of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, of which the Bad Godesberg woman and her husband were apparently also aware, offers a solution for reaching one's destination despite delays. "I am curious to see whether the promise of the mobility guarantee is kept and the taxi costs are reimbursed," he says in his post. And indeed: five days after the delay, the almost 20 euros for the taxi ride were refunded. Unfortunately, it was not possible to guarantee the punctuality and reliability of the service on the day in question, the authority asks for apology in a reply letter, which the man had made via screenshot and attached to his message.
Responsible for processing applications for the nationwide service are the respective public transport companies that operate the correspondingly delayed line in local public transport. According to their own information, the public transport company responsible in Bonn (SWB) has already granted about 700 applications this year, which can be submitted digitally via the website www.mobil.nrw. Most of the applications can be submitted via the website. SWB believes that most of the applications are justified. According to spokesperson Clarissa Pütz, there are only a few that have been rejected.
More and more applications in Bonn
In order to be eligible for a refund, customers have to fulfil several conditions. For example, only people whose local transport is delayed or cancelled by at least 20 minutes are entitled to a refund. Also, there must not be another connection on the same line running during this period. In addition, the delay must not occur during the journey and must not be caused by strikes, forces of nature, bomb defusions or threats.
In addition, customers must be able to present a valid ticket for the journey. In the case of the woman from Bad Godesberg, this was the Deutschlandticket, for example, which was attached to the application as a scan along with the taxi receipt. The money is refunded for journeys between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. for an amount of up to 30 euros. Between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., up to 60 euros will be refunded. In Bonn, the trend for refunds is increasing due to the promise of the mobility guarantee. According to SWB, one reason for this is that the applications, which previously had to be sent by post, can now also be submitted as a digital form. This has simplified the process considerably.
Costs for SWB rise
The costs for the municipal utilities are in the five-digit range. SWB was unable to provide further details in response to an enquiry by the GA at short notice. However, it can be assumed that the costs, which already amounted to 19,000 euros in 2019 up to October, have increased significantly due to the higher ticket prices, the increased awareness and the simplified application procedure. The staff shortage among bus and tram drivers also continues to cause more absences for the Stadtwerke and thus a higher number of potential refund applications.
However, SWB does not want to conceal the offer despite the cost factor. According to spokeswoman Pütz, the offer is advertised at stops, in vehicles and in verbal and written communication with passengers. The mobility guarantee is also communicated in social media and the press. "In our experience, our customers are well informed about the mobility guarantee," says Pütz.
No refund limit for the ICE
Switching to long-distance transport and sharing offers also possible
The mobility guarantee is a service offered by the NRW transport companies that goes beyond the passenger rights that have been in force in Germany and Europe since 2009. Costs are reimbursed not only for taxi journeys. The use of sharing service providers from the mobile sector is also covered. So anyone who wants to reach their destination by Nextbike, a borrowed e-scooter or the car of a car-sharing provider is also entitled to reimbursement under the conditions mentioned.
As a further alternative to cancelled local public transport connections, long-distance trains can also be used in NRW, for which the reimbursement limit of 30 or 60 euros is waived without further limitation. More information at www.mobil.nrw/fahren/mobigarantie
(Original text: Jonas Dirker; Translation: Mareike Graepel)