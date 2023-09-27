Mobility guarantee for public transport Bonn woman gets reimbursed for taxi after bus delay

In addition, customers must be able to present a valid ticket for the journey. In the case of the woman from Bad Godesberg, this was the Deutschlandticket, for example, which was attached to the application as a scan along with the taxi receipt. The money is refunded for journeys between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. for an amount of up to 30 euros. Between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., up to 60 euros will be refunded. In Bonn, the trend for refunds is increasing due to the promise of the mobility guarantee. According to SWB, one reason for this is that the applications, which previously had to be sent by post, can now also be submitted as a digital form. This has simplified the process considerably.