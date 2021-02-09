Incident in Cologne : Bonn woman involved in car chase with the police

The officers only brought the vehicle to a halt in Kalk. (Symbolic image) Foto: dpa

Cologne In Cologne, the police arrested a 28-year-old woman from Bonn and her passenger on Saturday. Previously, she had engaged in a car chase with the police.

In Cologne on Saturday evening, police officers arrested a 28-year-old female driver from Bonn and her 20-year-old passenger after a car chase. The driver is suspected to have been under the influence of drugs. In addition she had no driver's license.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, a plainclothes patrol on Cologne's Zoobrücke bridge asked the driver of the VW Polo to follow the patrol car. However, the 28-year-old swerved and fled. According to the police, the woman from Bonn was allegedly driving at a speed of 150 kilometers per hour in heavy rain, although the speed limit was 80.

At the Buchforst junction, the Bonn woman left the highway and drove along a sidewalk in Wipperfürther Straße to get past other waiting cars. The officers stopped the vehicle at Solinger Straße and, with their firearms drawn, ordered the driver and her passenger to leave the vehicle The police officers restrained the two and took them to the police station. In the car, the officers also found four half-smoked joints. At the station, a doctor conducted an alcohol blood test. According to the police, it was not the first time that the 28-year-old drove a car without a license. The traffic police department took up the investigation.

