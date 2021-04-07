Popular photo motif : Bonner Rheinaue is one of the most popular German parks on Instagram

Bonn's Rheinaue is a popular destination for walkers and a motif for Instagram users. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The Bonn Rheinaue is one of the most popular parks in Germany - at least if the number of Instagram posts is anything to go by. A ranking shows that the Rheinaue can definitely compete with the parks of Germany's largest cities.

In the lockdown, cities' recreational areas are popular destinations for a walk in fresh air. But where is the best place to stroll? Short trip provider kurz-mal-weg.de (KMW) took a look at Instagram to see where Germans prefer to stretch their legs. Based on the number of hashtags used to link German city parks in posts on the social media channel, the travel portal compiled a top list of 15 parks in major German cities in March, which also included Bonn's Rheinaue.

Almost as large as Bonn's city center, with an area of 160 hectares, is the Rheinaue leisure park, which is located directly on the Rhine around the Auensee lake. A footpath network of almost 45 kilometers makes the park accessible. The Japanese Garden, the Rose Garden or the approximately 15-hectare Auensee with six pontoon bridges of the Rheinaue are not only popular destinations for excursions, but also popular motifs for Instagram users. The KMW portal counts a total of 9000 Instagram posts about the Rheinaue. This gives the park 14th place in the ranking.

The recreational area in Bonn is even ahead of Bremen's Bürgerpark in the ranking of the most popular parks in Germany, which made it to last place with 8062 Instagram posts. 11th to 13th place are not that far away from Bonn's Rheinaue. For example, Hamburg's Jenischpark is in 13th place with 9286 Insta posts, followed by Dortmund's Fredenbaumpark in 12th place with 9481 Instagram posts and Leipzig's Clara Zetkin Park in 11th place with 9735 posts.

For the ranking, KMW analysed publicly accessible city parks of 30 hectares or more in the 20 most populous cities in Germany. On Instagram, all hashtags relevant to a park were added up in each case.

The local recreation areas of German megacities landed in first place in this count. The English Garden in Munich, the largest park in the Bavarian capital, is in first place, far ahead of the other top parks. KMW counted a total of 242,184 posted photos on Instagram. The English Garden is followed by Tempelhofer Feld in Berlin. The sprawling grounds of the former capital city airport come to 109,533 hashtags on Instagram. Planten un Blomen, the extensive park with botanical garden in the heart of Hamburg, takes third place in KMW's ranking. Here, the portal counts a total of 86,325 posts on Instagram.