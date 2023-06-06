Cultural centre in the former department store BonnLive's plans for the former Karstadt building

Heineman gave a brief overview of the plans, which they all hope will be approved by the City of Bonn, which was represented on the tour by the head of the cultural office, Susanne König, before the end of the year. For example, the auditorium area on the 1450-square-metre floor will be around 500 square metres. Above that, Heinemann says, the ceiling will be raised from the current 3.50 to six metres. There will also be space for a stage with backstage area, offices and lounges on this floor. Special soundproofing measures will ensure that neither other tenants in the building nor neighbouring residents suffer from noise pollution during daytime rehearsals or during events in the evening. Up to 900 people can be accommodated for events such as concerts, readings, cabaret, corporate events and even examinations, for example of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce. The entrance is from Windeckstraße. There a lift will be installed in the former branch of a bakery. "There aren't enough halls of this size in Bonn and I am really excited that we are getting live culture in the middle of the city in this way," said König. He added that the city of Bonn had also been involved in the project at an early stage and had accompanied it constructively from the beginning. "We continue to be available as a facilitator for the project".