New system in 2022 : Bonnorange ends controversial pilot project for bulky waste collection

Bonnorange tested the ‘bulky waste on demand’ service for three years. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

BONN Bonnorange’s controversial pilot project for collecting bulky waste on demand is stopping at the end of this year. Next year, a new system will apply to the entire area of the city.

From next week, Bonnorange will be sending letters to the more than 36,000 households who participated in the controversial three-year pilot project called "Sperrmüll auf Abruf" (bulky waste on demand). Following poor ratings in a survey conducted in late summer 2020 and the city council's decision on 16 September against the project, it will come to an end on 31 December.

From next year onwards, the collection system previously used in the entire city area will also change. From 1 January, three fixed dates for bulky waste collection will be available to all, explains Richard Münz, head of the waste management division at Bonnorange. In addition, a flexible collection date can be arranged for each property by the owner or manager without an additional fee.

But it should not stop there, says Münz. “To provide a customer-friendly service that helps to protect the environment and conserve resources, we will develop a proposal for a considerate bulky waste collection, in which the recyclable components are picked up and transported so that they can be prepared for reuse and recycling.” This is the reason why Bonnorange is also planning to analyse bulky waste in 2022 so that it can quantify the potential for higher-value recycling.

For households in the pilot project area, there are only a few remaining appointments available for this year, which can be requested by calling 0228/5552722225. According to Bonnorange, the online order form is not available as it is currently being revised. Households who did not participate in the pilot project can still find their fixed dates for bulky waste collection in the waste calendar and online at www.bonnorange.de/abfuhrtermine. The printed waste calendar for next year will be sent to all households in Bonn in December as usual.

For more information, visit www.bonnorange.de/sperrmuell (in German only).