Ice and snow removal on Bonn roads Bonnorange expects icy conditions on Sunday morning
Bonn · In contrast to Cologne, most trams in Bonn were still not be able to run on Friday. Bonnorange intends to maintain its 24-hour service for the time being. Meanwhile, snow removal vehicles were not always able to get through on narrow streets.
On Friday, the Bonner Stadtwerke (SWB) public utility company was again largely unable to operate its light rail service. Between Oberkassel and Beuel station, where the trams run on their own track bed, they were able to run. On the other routes to Auerberg and Dottendorf, however, moving cars and buses packed down the slush in such a way that the nozzles of the sand spreaders iced up and became blocked. The sand spreaders serve the function of shortening braking distances.
Replacement buses on tram routes
According to their spokesperson Matthias Pesch, Cologne's public transport company had no breakdowns with the so-called low-floor trams, which, unlike the regular light rail vehicles, run very close to the road. "Our spreaders are heated," explained Pesch. In contrast to the old trams of Bonn's SWB, which are soon to be replaced, Cologne has newer models.
Spokeswoman Clarissa Pütz of SWB said that the new Skoda trams that had already been ordered did not have heated but "optimized" sand spreaders, which are less susceptible to slush. SWB deployed replacement buses on the tram routes. The remaining bus services, which the control center had taken out of service completely from Wednesday evening to Thursday afternoon for safety reasons, ran mostly normally on Friday. All bus stops were served on Friday. Equipping the buses with snow chains in order to be able to drive for longer would have been costly from SWB's point of view, in addition to the high acquisition costs. It would have taken 400 working hours to put them on and 400 hours to take them off. "This would have resulted in significantly longer downtimes than is currently the case," said Pütz.
Snow removal vehicles can’t always get through the narrow streets
Bonnorange intends to remain on 24-hour duty for the time being. On Thursday night, five snow clearing vehicles were on the roads until 3 am. Between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., all 22 vehicles were in operation to create acceptable road conditions before the morning commute.
According to Bonnorange spokesperson Jérôme Lefèvre, on Friday, the employees were able to start clearing snow from the less important roads in addition to the most important main roads. Particularly in narrower streets with parked cars, the snow removal vehicles were often unable to get through.
"We are currently anticipating that the ground may still be frozen on Sunday morning. That's why we are prepared to provide priority 1 winter services until Sunday morning. After that, we will be on call," said Lefèvre. Starting on Monday, there will be no snow removal vehicles on duty as the temperature is to reach nine degrees Celsius.
Different countries, different customs: How snow is cleared can vary greatly. In the north of Norway, there is a continuous blanket of snow in the winter months, which piles up regularly. Salt is not used there, instead the snow is cleared aside and gravel is spread. This ensures a firm snow surface that is easy to drive on with good winter tires. From Bonnorange's point of view, plowing the roads makes sense during longer periods of cold weather. As a rule of thumb, this is combined with the spreading of gravel, but this can block drainage canals after the snow melts. "As the snow in Bonn doesn't usually last long and the culverts therefore remain clear, we primarily rely on the use of a saltwater mix," explained Lefèvre.
Wheelchair user gets stuck
According to Andrea Schule from the Bonn Press Office, there are winter service regulations for all municipal properties. Winter maintenance is carried out by the maintenance staff or by contracted companies. "If complaints are made to the city, the city investigates them. If there is a risk of danger from the roof (for example from icicles), the SGB will of course close off the relevant areas," says Schulte.
When it comes to residential areas, the city spells out that residents are responsible for clearing the sidewalks in front of their houses and it can impose fines for violations. The city itself is responsible for municipal buildings and public walkways. Dietmar Wydra from Oberkassel criticizes the fact that the municipality instructs citizens in their duties but does not comply with them everywhere. "My mother got stuck on Langemarckstrasse in her wheelchair and wouldn't have been able to get any further without help," said Wydra.
And if there is a risk of major snow toppling off roofs of private houses? The Haus und Grund association generally advises people to remove snow and icicles themselves. "You can try this by using a broom from the roof window," says a spokeswoman for the association. However, you should not put yourself or others in danger - for example, if you climb onto a snow-covered roof with a ladder. Another option is to hire a company to clear it. "In any case, you can put up a small sign on the footpath below to warn passers-by.”
The city of Bonn even allows immediate measures to be taken to block off a dangerous area. "At the same time, the public order office should be informed, which can provide appropriate assistance. Further measures may then have to be taken to avert danger," explains Schulte.
(Orig. text: Nicolas Ottersbach, Philipp Königs / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)