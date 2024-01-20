Ice and snow removal on Bonn roads Bonnorange expects icy conditions on Sunday morning

Traveling with summer tires in the snow

If you are driving in the snow with summer tires and are stopped by the police, you will have to pay a fine of at least 60 euros. You will also receive one point in the central traffic register in Flensburg. If you also obstruct traffic, you will be fined 80 euros and a point in Flensburg. If it is a case of endangerment, the fine can even be 100 euros. However, the Bonn police have only noticed a few tire offenders in the past days; checks were carried out during regular patrols. According to a police spokesperson, the restricted field of vision due to uncleared windows was a major issue. If car windows are not scraped clear, a warning fine of ten euros is issued. If the whole vehicle is still covered in snow, the fine can be as high as 25 euros. A snow-covered license plate gets a five-euro fine.