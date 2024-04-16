Police search for three suspects What is known about the brawl that took place in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · On Friday evening, fight broke out in Bad Godesberg, in the immediate vicinity of the Kinopolis movie theater. An unusual weapon is said to have been used in the brawl.
It was 9:15 p.m. on Friday evening when several people got into an argument on Molkestrasse, which ended up leading to a fight. The brawl happened in the immediate vicinity of the Kinopolis movie theater. When police arrived, they cordoned off the area between the cinema and Hansa-Haus and secured a good amount of evidence. Five people were injured in the fight, two were taken to hospital.
According to information obtained by the General-Anzeiger, a parking space is said to have been the trigger for the argument, which resulted in "a large number of people in two groups" getting into a fight. A weapon is also said to have been used in the mass brawl. According to police spokesman Michael Beyer, one of the suspects is said to have had an axe with him.
When police officers arrived on Friday, initial investigations suggest that three of those involved had fled the scene, reportedly using a car. Witnesses described the alleged perpetrators, who are all said to be between 35 and 40 years old and speak Arabic, as follows: The first suspect is 1.75 to 1.80 meters tall (5’ 7” - 5’ 9”) , has an athletic build and black, slicked-back hair. He was wearing a white sweater, blue or gray jeans and a white T-shirt. The second is between 1.85 and 1.90 meters tall ( 6’ - 6’ 2”). He is slim, has black hair and was wearing a black jacket, a white T-shirt and blue or gray jeans. The third is between 1.80 and 1.85 meters tall (5’ 9” - 6’), also slim and was wearing a black sweater and grey trousers.
The police are asking any witnesses to contact the Criminal Investigation Department 14. Information can be passed on by calling: 0228/150 or sending an email to kk14.bonn@polizei.nrw.de.
(Orig. text: Ayla Jacob; Translation: ck)