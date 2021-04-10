Death of Prince Philip : British Embassy in Berlin lowers flag to half-mast

The flag at the British Embassy in Berlin is flying at half-mast as a sign of mourning over the death of Prince Philip.
Flags are also flying at half-mast at the residence of the British Ambassador Jill Gallard in Grunewald as well as at the consulates in Dusseldorf and Munich. This was communicated by embassy spokeswoman Amelie Heinrichsdorff. A designated area has been set up in front of the royal coat of arms on the embassy façade on Wilhelmstrasse, so that flowers and candles can be placed there by visitors.
There will also be a book of condolences - not on location but digitally. It is not yet clear when it will be available. Prince Philip died on Friday at the age of 99.
(Orig. text: dpa / Translation: ck)
