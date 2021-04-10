Death of Prince Philip : British Embassy in Berlin lowers flag to half-mast

The Union Jack in front of the British Embassy in Berlin is flying at half-mast. Foto: dpa/Wolfgang Kumm

Berlin In Germany, people are also mourning the death of Prince Philip. He passed away on Friday at age 99. The British Embassy in Berlin lowered its flag to half-staff.

Flags are also flying at half-mast at the residence of the British Ambassador Jill Gallard in Grunewald as well as at the consulates in Dusseldorf and Munich. This was communicated by embassy spokeswoman Amelie Heinrichsdorff. A designated area has been set up in front of the royal coat of arms on the embassy façade on Wilhelmstrasse, so that flowers and candles can be placed there by visitors.

There will also be a book of condolences - not on location but digitally. It is not yet clear when it will be available. Prince Philip died on Friday at the age of 99.