Wine bar in Bonn's old town "Brix" wine bar is a cosy and casual place to enjoy wine
Bonn · Bonn has a wide variety of restaurants, cafés, pubs and wine bars. The General-Anzeiger introduces these eateries and pubs in an ongoing series. The focus this week is on the wine pub “Brix”, owned by Briton Joe Woodward.
Brix
Wine bar in Bonn's old town
Proprietor
Joe Woodward, since September 2019
Interior space
Cozy and quaint with ceiling beams, brick and a cast iron fireplace from Victorian England. Seating for around 60 people
Outdoor dining
Elevated terrace in front of the building has seating for 35
Wine bar food
Alsatian tarte flambée with bacon and onions or goat's cheese and fig tarte flambée 13.50 euros each, baguette with olive tapenade 8.50 euros, Rhenish platter with black pudding and liver sausage, beer bites, Gouda, lard and bread 13.50 euros
Drinks menu
20 house wines (0.15l) starting at 4.60 euros, e.g. Riesling Trachyt from Felix Pieper (Middle Rhine) 5.60 euros or Bordeaux Le Petit Soleil from Château Le Pin Soleil (Saint-Vincent-de-Pertignas) 7.20 euros as well as 140 bottled items starting at 19.50 euros, such as Pinot Noir Rosé Gypsy One from Sermann (Ahr) 34.50 euros or Brunello Di Montalcino from Talenti (Tuscany) 61.80 euros
Specials
Wine of the month, wine tasting, "guest beer”
Clientele
Wine lovers from young to old
Philosophy of the establishment
"We are a cozy pub which shows that the world of wine can also be casual and relaxed," says Joe Woodward.
- Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 3 a.m., closed on Sundays and Mondays
- Address: Maxstr. 30, 53111 Bonn-Altstadt, www.brix-bonn.de
- Contact info: kontakt@brix-bonn.de
(Orig. text: Hagen Haas / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)