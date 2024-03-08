Wine bar in Bonn's old town "Brix" wine bar is a cosy and casual place to enjoy wine

Bonn · Bonn has a wide variety of restaurants, cafés, pubs and wine bars. The General-Anzeiger introduces these eateries and pubs in an ongoing series. The focus this week is on the wine pub “Brix”, owned by Briton Joe Woodward.

Owner Joe Woodward at his casual and cosy wine bar in the old town of Bonn.

Foto: Horst Müller

Brix

Wine bar in Bonn's old town

Proprietor

Joe Woodward, since September 2019

Interior space

Cozy and quaint with ceiling beams, brick and a cast iron fireplace from Victorian England. Seating for around 60 people

Outdoor dining

Elevated terrace in front of the building has seating for 35

Wine bar food

Alsatian tarte flambée with bacon and onions or goat's cheese and fig tarte flambée 13.50 euros each, baguette with olive tapenade 8.50 euros, Rhenish platter with black pudding and liver sausage, beer bites, Gouda, lard and bread 13.50 euros

Drinks menu

20 house wines (0.15l) starting at 4.60 euros, e.g. Riesling Trachyt from Felix Pieper (Middle Rhine) 5.60 euros or Bordeaux Le Petit Soleil from Château Le Pin Soleil (Saint-Vincent-de-Pertignas) 7.20 euros as well as 140 bottled items starting at 19.50 euros, such as Pinot Noir Rosé Gypsy One from Sermann (Ahr) 34.50 euros or Brunello Di Montalcino from Talenti (Tuscany) 61.80 euros

Specials

Wine of the month, wine tasting, "guest beer”

Clientele

Wine lovers from young to old

Philosophy of the establishment

"We are a cozy pub which shows that the world of wine can also be casual and relaxed," says Joe Woodward.

  • Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 3 a.m., closed on Sundays and Mondays
  • Address: Maxstr. 30, 53111 Bonn-Altstadt, www.brix-bonn.de
  • Contact info: kontakt@brix-bonn.de

(Orig. text: Hagen Haas / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)

