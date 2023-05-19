Project in the city center Broad support for BonnLive in former Karstadt building
Bonn · There is much praise for a proposed BonnLive event hall in the former Karstadt building in Bonn. The city administration sees the project as an enrichment.
After the creators of BonnLive announced that they would open an event hall on the fifth floor of the former Karstadt building in Bonn city center, there has been a lot of praise in the city community. The rooms, which can hold up to 900 guests, should be ready in about two years. The time frame depends, in part, on how quickly the space can be converted and how quickly the city of Bonn grants the necessary permits. As far as the latter is concerned, the city of Bonn says that the project will be evaluated as soon as the required documents are available.
City administration welcomes BonnLive's plans
The management of BonnLive GmbH consists of the heads of the event agency Fünfdrei, Julian and Simon Reininger, along with Sandro Heinemann and Katharina Hetkämper. Chances seem good that their plans will be approved. ”The city expressly welcomes BonnLive's plans, because a multifunctional event space in a central inner city location that can be used for arts and cultural events, meetings and conferences would be a real asset and help to revitalize the city center," says Bonn's head of the arts and culture department, Birgit Schneider-Bönninger.
A lively arts and culture quarter could grow in the immediate vicinity of the “Haus der Bildung". In her view, this will have added pull that will bring new target groups to Bonn's city center. "Retail and gastronomy will also benefit from this.”
The arts and cultural policy spokesman for the CDU parliamentary group, Christoph Jansen, is also enthusiastic. "It's great that an important Bonn arts and culture provider is moving into the city center. Arts and culture and events need to play a greater role in the inner city in Bonn - and in the city districts - in the future anyway," he says. He expects the city government to follow through on any building code issues that may arise. "It's a very positive signal that an attractive offer for young arts and culture-loving people is being created here.”
Berit Baumhoff, managing director of “Haus der Springmaus” and chairwoman of the Bonn.Pop association, appreciates the young collaborators and their ideas. "What they managed to do with BonnLive was very innovative. When nothing could take place, they made a lot possible." She sees a hall of this size in this central location as a unique selling point. "The city can only benefit if more arts and culture happens. It becomes more attractive, for everyone.”
Orig. text: Nicolas Ottersbach; Translation: ck