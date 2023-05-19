Project in the city center Broad support for BonnLive in former Karstadt building

After the creators of BonnLive announced that they would open an event hall on the fifth floor of the former Karstadt building in Bonn city center, there has been a lot of praise in the city community. The rooms, which can hold up to 900 guests, should be ready in about two years. The time frame depends, in part, on how quickly the space can be converted and how quickly the city of Bonn grants the necessary permits. As far as the latter is concerned, the city of Bonn says that the project will be evaluated as soon as the required documents are available.