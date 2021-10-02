From autumn 2022 : Broadway musical "Moulin Rouge" in Cologne

The Broadway version of "Moulin Rouge" won the Tony Award for best musical in New York on Sunday. Foto: AP/Matthew Murphy

Cologne The musical film "Moulin Rouge" is coming to Cologne as a live musical. It is to be performed in the Musical Dome from autumn 2022. Several million euros will be invested in the production.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The stage version of the musical film "Moulin Rouge" is to be performed in Cologne's Musical Dome from autumn 2022. The Mehr-BB Entertainment group announced in Cologne on Friday that it had secured the performance rights for the German-speaking region. A total of more than 21 million euros would be invested in the production of "Moulin Rouge! Das Musical", the theatre conversion and communication.

"The joy is enormous," said Maik Klokow, managing director of BB-Mehr Entertainment. "It's a privilege to bring this exceptional production to Cologne, and it will be great to see how the cathedral city becomes a musical metropolis again."

The Broadway version of "Moulin Rouge" had just won the Tony Award for Best Musical in New York on Sunday. The show won the most important award of Broadway theatres in a total of ten categories. The film "Moulin Rouge" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2001.

In the film, Ewan McGregor plays the writer Christian, who falls in love with the show star Satine (Nicole Kidman) in the legendary Parisian nightclub Moulin Rouge. The musical received two Oscars for Best Costumes and Best Production Design and six other nominations, including for Kidman as Best Actress in a Leading Role.

(Original text: (dpa); Translation: Mareike Graepel)