Upcoming election : Brochure on the Integration Council available in several languages
Bonn Some members of the international community in Bonn will have a chance to vote this weekend. On Sunday, voting will take place for the Integration Council, coinciding with local elections. A brochure from the city explains all the details.
On this Sunday, September 13, not only the election of the Lord Mayor, the city council and the district representatives will take place, but also the Integration Council. The city has published a brochure which informs potential voters about the election. It is available in the following languages: German, Arabic, English, Farsi, French, Kurdish, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.
The brochure answers the questions: What is the Integration Council? Who is entitled to vote? How is voting done? It is available at many locations in Bonn and can also be found online at www.integration-in-bonn.de. Further information can also be obtained from the Integration Council at ☎ 0228/ 772694 and from the Integration Office at ☎ 0228/773101.
Orig. text: lis - Translation: ck