Lifestyle fair at Adendorf Castle Browsing, exploring and shopping at the “Landpartie”
Wachtberg-Adendorf · Over the long weekend, 180 companies will be on hand at Adendorf Castle to bring visitors the best of everything for home and garden, and culinary creations as well.
Anyone driving from Arzdorf to Adendorf is automatically drawn to the view of Adendorf Castle. Beautifully situated amidst trees, the magnificent moated castle is a feast for the eyes at any time of year. Because of weddings, events and film shoots, the old castle walls are regularly a center of attention. This is true especially when the "Landpartie" (translating to something like a country outing or party) comes in spring. Those with refined tastes will get their money's worth at the lifestyle fair this coming weekend from May 18 to 21. In the castle and on the castle grounds, more than 180 exhibitors from near and far will present their exclusive products to “Landpartie” visitors.
For weeks, the Schloss Gödens Entertainment company has been preparing the four-day event together with the hosts Georg Freiherr von Loë and his wife Gabriela Freifrau von Loë. The well-known white pavilion tents have already been set up for many days now, while specialized companies prepare the castle grounds for the rush of visitors - it rained a lot and for a long time in the past days. This year, the organizers are again expecting more than 20,000 visitors. They will come not only from Wachtberg, but also from Bonn, the Ahrweiler district, the Rhine-Sieg district, and some will come from even further away.
As a visitor, you notice that the “Landpartie” is popular when you are inside among the crowds of visitors, but you also become aware of it on the way in. Traffic jams in the immediate vicinity of the venue are not uncommon, especially when the weather is nice. Parking spaces will be available again this year along the L 123. The municipality of Wachtberg has already made known that in Adendorf - the streets Georg-von-Loe-Strasse, Bachstrasse, Schäferstrasse, Alter Weg and Kirchstrasse are only open to residents. Burgstrasse will become a one-way street to guide people to the parking lots and to lead away from the parking lots to the L123. "At the L123, Burgstrasse junction, a traffic light will be installed. The traffic from the L123 to the parking lots will be centered on the L123 between Adendorf and Arzdorf via a service road, which will also become a one-way street," the municipality said in a statement. This year, for the first time, there will also be a parking lot with access directly after the exit of Adendorf.
Once you have successfully parked your vehicle, you can head for the castle grounds. There, visitors can expect not only the latest trends in gardening, culinary and lifestyle, but also an accompanying program of art and culture. According to the organizers, the aim is for visitors to be inspired by what is on offer for their homes.
Garden: Among the exhibitors in the outdoor garden area, everything this year revolves around the theme of "Mediterranean flair". One of the exhibitors is Thomas Bolte, an expert for large Mediterranean plants, who will bring a selection of palms, olive trees and pomegranate trees. Gardeners and plant breeders will also show their latest discoveries and rose lovers will not be disappointed.
Culinary delights: Wherever there is a lot to discover, good food and drink is a must. In this realm, the culinary focus will be on the southern European area. The typical Italian attitude towards life with good food and wine is not to be missed. Among the numerous food and beverage providers is Hans Stefan Steinheuer, Michelin star cook from Heppingen. Cologne Michelin star chef Maximilian Lorenz, who runs a restaurant in the cathedral city, will be there for the first time.
Living: The “Landpartie” has a big focus on the topic of living/lifestyle. This is evidenced by the many well-known manufacturers, international brands and designers on hand. The latest trends are illustrated especially by the interior decorator Heerdt Einrichtungsweisend from Wesseling. The interior design specialist decorates the castle barn every year with the latest trends. Freischem Einrichtung & Polsterei will also be there, as will the interior design specialist Hetkamp from Münsterland.
Fashion: Fashion is also a key part of the “Landpartie”. Well known labels are represented but also small manufacturers from the region are on hand. Visitors will find fine jewelry at the fair, from the Richarz fine jewelry store in Bonn, from jewelry-maker Juchem from Idar-Oberstein as well as the popular fashion label SchwesterSchwester from Schleswig-Holstein.
Cars: Luxury car manufacturers Jaguar and Land Rover will show their most recent models in the castle park. One can try out the seats inside the vehicles.
