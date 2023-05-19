Lifestyle fair at Adendorf Castle Browsing, exploring and shopping at the “Landpartie”

As a visitor, you notice that the “Landpartie” is popular when you are inside among the crowds of visitors, but you also become aware of it on the way in. Traffic jams in the immediate vicinity of the venue are not uncommon, especially when the weather is nice. Parking spaces will be available again this year along the L 123. The municipality of Wachtberg has already made known that in Adendorf - the streets Georg-von-Loe-Strasse, Bachstrasse, Schäferstrasse, Alter Weg and Kirchstrasse are only open to residents. Burgstrasse will become a one-way street to guide people to the parking lots and to lead away from the parking lots to the L123. "At the L123, Burgstrasse junction, a traffic light will be installed. The traffic from the L123 to the parking lots will be centered on the L123 between Adendorf and Arzdorf via a service road, which will also become a one-way street," the municipality said in a statement. This year, for the first time, there will also be a parking lot with access directly after the exit of Adendorf.