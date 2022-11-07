English-language theatre : Bullying, misogyny and gender politics at the centre of the Bonn Players’ new dark comedy

Julia Avar, Miles Lynam-Smith, Michael Odebrecht and Nikesh Trecarten star in The Meeting at the Brotfabrik this November. Foto: KronastlDesign

Playing to an international audience is not always straightforward, especially when a text is full of British English slang and swearwords. The Bonn Players talk about some of the challenges they faced with their latest play.

The Bonn Players are back on stage from 15th to 19th November, and this time we’ll be hearing some very bad language. In fact, we are warned “This play contains adult content and strong language.” The play in question is The Meeting by British playwright and TV writer Andrew Payne, who has contributed to many series including Midsomer Murders, aka Inspector Barnaby in Germany.

“There’s a lot of f***ing in this play”

Making the language suitable for Bonn’s international audience was a bit of a challenge. Both director Gina Kelly and her actors soon realised that some of the slang and the swear words in the play could be difficult to understand for anyone who didn’t grow up in the UK. “We made about 20 language tweaks so the text would be suitable for a non-British audience,” Gina Kelly told GA. For instance, shagging became screwing. “This makes a lot of sense, especially as the actor saying it is Canadian. As he himself pointed out, it would just sound very wrong with a North American accent.”

You’ll also hear the f-word a lot in the Bonn Players’ version of the play “but used in the way millennials use it, as just another conversational word, like an adjective” treasurer Gill Atkinson is quick to point out.

Another expression that has been changed is fannying around, which might sound vulgar to an American audience, but which is British slang for hanging around and wasting time. And ringing has been replaced with calling. As Gina Kelly points out, “in the age of the mobile phone, you don’t ring people anymore, you call them.”

So what’s the play about?

The play is described as a biting dark comedy that highlights a culture of bullying, misogyny and gender politics in the workplace. Stratton, Frank and Cole are moments away from signing the contract that will make or break their careers. But rather than their trusted colleague, Jack, turning up to take the meeting, they must now deal with his female deputy instead.

Ellen turns out to be an unexpectedly astute opponent and a much tougher negotiator than her male predecessor. As the discussions continue, who is manipulating whom in this battle of the sexes?

Last year would have been the company’s 40th anniversary, but Covid put a stop to any big parties they had planned. “We moved some things online. We had an online quiz and play readings. And we actually gained more members because people were stuck at home,” Gina Kelly told the GA. “However, we finally managed a tremendous belated Gala Dinner in August at the Dreesen Hotel, attended by members both old and new, some travelling long distances to be there. So now we’re back out there and are starting to build things up again.”