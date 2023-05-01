Playground for art Bundeskunsthalle presents new interactive exhibition on the roof
Bonn · On the roof and in the square of the Bundeskunsthalle the new summer exhibition “Interactions” has opened. It invites visitors to join in, for example by shooting goals or throwing baskets.
There's a sense of optimism at the Bundeskunsthalle. Things have come out of hibernation, out of the pandemic-induced lethargy and back into encounters with art.
Kunsthalle director Eva Kraus has been wondering how to "increase the length and quality of visits to the museum" which has led to several changes. The restaurant in the museum has already been artistically redesigned (a matter of taste) and the bookshop is soon to move back into the museum foyer (this will certainly add to the atmosphere). This weekend, the exhibition "Interactions" will be added, encouraging visitors to become explorers. This works because in the exhibition, which is like a parcour, you find hardly used paths, and you see other perspectives and ask new questions. Susanne Kleine has curated a coherent and atmospheric scavenger hunt, through which visitors direct themselves individually. As the title suggests, you are free to act and interact, with the art, with other people or with yourself.
You can warm up for the exhibition by taking a few spirited shots at three football goal walls painted in a pink and yellow camouflage pattern. Olaf Nicolai had them set up on the south lawn at the back. They are a wink to the iconic goal wall from the German TV show "Aktuelles Sportstudio". The walls, which Nicolai named after his favourite goalkeepers "Croy, Kleff, Maier", are camouflaged and thus draw even more attention to themselves.
Seemingly simple benches quickly lead to a meta-analysis
You walk to Museumsplatz and discover some blue benches with different inscriptions. For example, "It was hard to get here. Have a rest if you don't mind". Finnegan Shannon's seats, of which there are more in the foyer and on the roof, explore the practices of accessibility of exhibition spaces. In addition, they make you reflect on your own current state of mind, leading you quickly to a meta-analysis.
The two polished stainless steel table tennis tables by Rirkrit Tiravanija also have a hidden meaning underneath their functionality. The artist is referring to the practice of Eastern European artists in the 1960s to meet while playing table tennis because they were not threatened by being bugged or observed. In the here and now, people are allowed to play against familiar and unfamiliar opponents and exchange ideas about, for example, observing rules and fair play. Also new on the square is the sound installation by Jan St. Werner. Loud sound snippets can be heard from two large loudspeakers as soon as they are turned. The computer-generated sequences are reflected by the architecture, so they are different depending on where the loudspeaker is pointing.