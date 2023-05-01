Playground for art Bundeskunsthalle presents new interactive exhibition on the roof

Kunsthalle director Eva Kraus has been wondering how to "increase the length and quality of visits to the museum" which has led to several changes. The restaurant in the museum has already been artistically redesigned (a matter of taste) and the bookshop is soon to move back into the museum foyer (this will certainly add to the atmosphere). This weekend, the exhibition "Interactions" will be added, encouraging visitors to become explorers. This works because in the exhibition, which is like a parcour, you find hardly used paths, and you see other perspectives and ask new questions. Susanne Kleine has curated a coherent and atmospheric scavenger hunt, through which visitors direct themselves individually. As the title suggests, you are free to act and interact, with the art, with other people or with yourself.