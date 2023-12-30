Despite legal proceedings Burghof restaurant at Drachenfels could open as soon as next year

Info

At the end of January, the Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz (BUND), represented by its regional association, filed a complaint with the Cologne Administrative Court "against the use and misappropriation of the Burghof, which has been empty for 30 years, as a permanent residence, holiday home and for extensive outdoor catering". As the action had no effect as a moratorium, BUND also filed an urgent appeal with the court.

In October, the court rejected BUND's urgent appeal against the nature conservation exemption notice issued by the Rhein-Sieg district for the remodelling of the castle courtyard. BUND lodged an appeal against this with the OVG Münster on 19 October 2023.

A second urgent procedure is currently still ongoing. This concerns the planning permission granted by the city of Königswinter in June. BUND also filed an urgent appeal against this with the Cologne Administrative Court in July. A decision by the administrative court is still pending. mel