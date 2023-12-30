Despite legal proceedings Burghof restaurant at Drachenfels could open as soon as next year
Königswinter · The refurbishment of the Burghof in Königswinter is progressing. There is now a possible opening date for the future restaurant. Ongoing legal proceedings initiated by BUND against the project are hanging over everything.
Walkers or hikers heading towards Drachenfels or Drachenburg Castle at Christmas will have been surprised, because a lot has happened in recent days and weeks. The former farmyard of the Counts of Drachenfels Castle is being worked on intensively and changes are now clearly visible. The country house with café and snack bar could welcome its first guests as early as late summer 2024.
In June, owner Bernd G. Siebdrat, managing partner of Burghof GmbH, got planning permission from the city of Königswinter. At the time, he had already announced that he wanted to start the conversion as soon as he had the licence in hand.
This was followed by discussions with the architect and the site manager about the priorities of the individual construction phases, which were also communicated to the supervisory authority at the Rhein-Sieg district. Shortly before Christmas 2022, the district granted an exemption for the planned conversions and set extensive conditions for protecting nature and the landscape. These include close ecological construction monitoring, requirements for lighting outside the buildings, installing bat boxes, time restrictions for using the carriage path during the construction phase and during subsequent operation, as well as a ban on music events or loudspeaker systems outside the buildings.
Burghof restaurant to open in late summer
"I've been building for five months," Siebdrat told the General-Anzeiger. The 100 or so windows have already been refurbished in line with listed building requirements. The entire building is a listed building. The façade, which has already been partially renovated, will not remain white. The filling, an intermediate phase of the refurbishment that protects against damage in winter, will be covered with plaster and then painted cream - the historic colour of the castle courtyard when it was still a Swiss country house and belonged to the family of Stephan von Sarter, the builder of Drachenburg Castle.
The wooden panelling on the gables was also restored to its original state and painted with linseed oil paint. "The aim is to bring back the history of 100 years ago," says Siebdrat. Some parts of the building have also already been refurbished. The next stage will be a dry construction phase. The heating system, a gas boiler, will be installed in January. "We are connected to the gas pipeline. Geothermal heating is out of the question because of the rocky subsoil," says Siebdrat.
"It’s been an intensive year. My goal is to implement part of the planning permission and open the restaurant in late summer 2024. Next year will be exciting," says the owner. He wants to wait until all the procedures have been completed before the second construction phase, which will see six holiday flats built on the upper floors, and the third construction phase, which will involve creating a hikers' hostel with up to 16 rooms in the former coach house. Everything should be ready for occupancy by the end of 2025. He believes the first construction phase is unproblematic. "The objections are not directed against catering," he says. He is considering whether he should run the Burghof himself or leave it to a tenant. "I'm currently looking into that."
Siebdrat emphasises that he doesn't want to prove anything to anyone, but instead wants to bring value back to public projects, just as he did with the Haus im Turm, which was already a winery in the 17th century, and the Cesarino in Rhöndorf, which opened in November and of which he is the tenant. The castle courtyard has been empty since 1989. Three previous owners had all tried to do something with the building, but then gave up for various reasons. None of them had the stamina and staying power of the Rhöndorf native, who grew up in Beuel and lived in Bad Godesberg for many years.
Foundation for reforestation to be set up
Siebdrat is pursuing a second project in parallel with the remodelling of the castle courtyard. He wants to set up a foundation with the aim of reforesting the forest with climate-resistant trees. He plans to use the fact that most of the spruce forests have died off due to several dry summers and the subsequent infestation with the bark beetle as an opportunity to contribute to the future of the forest by replanting with valuable plant species. "Our lives will depend on what becomes of our forest," says Siebdrat.
He sees developments such as those in the Amazon in Brazil or Indonesia as devastating. He would like to see the project realised in the Siebengebirge, but his initiative should not be limited to this area. There are already people who are willing to make a financial commitment to the foundation. "There couldn't be a better place for this foundation than the castle courtyard," he says.
Meanwhile, Achim Baumgartner, district group spokesperson for BUND Rhein-Sieg, refers to his appeal sent on 19 October 2023 to the Münster Higher Administrative Court against the Cologne Administrative Court's rejection of his urgent appeal against the Rhein-Sieg district's exemption. "The court is currently formulating questions for the district to clarify the facts," says Baumgartner. There is no news yet on the summary proceedings regarding the planning permission. The lawsuit from 15 November 2023 against the building permit for the car park is still running in parallel. "Everything is still open."
(Original text: Hansjürgen Melzer; Translation: Jean Lennox)