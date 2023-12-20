Suspected serial burglar Man’s DNA at 47 crime scenes in Bonn and the region

According to the current state of the investigation, the man is said to have travelled to Germany from Bosnia-Herzegovina every year since at least 2015 to commit home burglaries. He left his DNA at dozens of crime scenes, 37 of which were in the Bonn police's area of responsibility. He had committed five burglaries in Alfter, four each in Bad Honnef, Swisttal and Bonn, six each in Wachtberg and Bornheim, seven in Königswinter and one burglary in Bornheim. According to the police, ten further crime scenes are spread across several regions in NRW.