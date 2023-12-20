Suspected serial burglar Man’s DNA at 47 crime scenes in Bonn and the region
Bonn · A 66-year-old man is said to have committed a total of 47 burglaries in Bonn, the region and throughout NRW in recent years, leaving his DNA behind. The police were able to arrest him in Beuel.
A 66-year-old man is said to have left his DNA at a total of 47 burglaries in Bonn and throughout NRW in recent years. As the Bonn police announced on Tuesday, the suspected serial burglar has been in custody since last Thursday, 14 December.
According to the current state of the investigation, the man is said to have travelled to Germany from Bosnia-Herzegovina every year since at least 2015 to commit home burglaries. He left his DNA at dozens of crime scenes, 37 of which were in the Bonn police's area of responsibility. He had committed five burglaries in Alfter, four each in Bad Honnef, Swisttal and Bonn, six each in Wachtberg and Bornheim, seven in Königswinter and one burglary in Bornheim. According to the police, ten further crime scenes are spread across several regions in NRW.
For a long time, there was no DNA sample from the 66-year-old that could be compared with the traces at the crime scenes. However, as the man was strongly suspected in three burglary cases, the police were able to obtain a warrant for his arrest in consultation with the Bonn public prosecutor's office. The police are said to have checked the suspect's car in Beuel last Thursday and provisionally arrested him and his 32-year-old son. The officers are said to have found burglary tools in the car.
After the 66-year-old was arrested, a DNA sample was taken from him and analysed, according to the police. The NRW State Office of Criminal Investigation was thus able to identify him as the person responsible for the evidence and link him to 47 crime scenes. A DNA sample was also taken from the 32-year-old son and his personal details were recorded. He was released from custody as there were no grounds for his arrest. The police are still investigating both men.
Original text: GA
Translation: Mareike Graepel