Three break-ins at the weekend Burglars are targeting bakeries in Bonn
Bonn · More and more bakeries are apparently being targeted by burglars. The police reported three break-ins this weekend alone. One bakery is particularly hard hit.
The police reported three break-ins at bakeries in Bonn last weekend alone. Mostly change was stolen, sometimes in low three-digit amounts. The property damage left behind by the burglars is considerably higher.
The three bakeries involved are a branch of the Mauel bakery on Brüdergasse, one of Kamps in Beuel on Friedrich-Breuer-Straße and the Voigt bakery branch on Römerstraße. According to police spokesman Simon Rott, a safe was opened in the Brüdergasse branch between 6.30 p.m. on Saturday and 6 a.m. on Monday. Further details are not yet known. Staff lockers and rooms at Kamps were searched and cash in the low three-figure range was stolen. At the Voigt branch on Römerstraße, the as yet unknown perpetrators stole around 700 euros from the cash change machines. "I can't tell from the report whether bread and cakes were also stolen," says Rott.
"We don't keep any statistics on that either," explains Christian Jung, authorised signatory and member of the management team at Voigt. After all, the baskets and shelves only contain returned goods, most of which are distributed to the food banks the next day. And brown bread, which lasts longer. "So if a thief is hungry and takes a bread roll, we don't keep track of it," says Jung and has to smile a little. Like many of his colleagues, he is surprised that more and more bakeries are being targeted by burglars. "You can't get more than maybe a few hundred euros from most of them." But the damage to property is much higher. In the break-in on Römerstraße, all the cash machines were broken into. A huge amount of damage. "That's also one of the reasons why we advertise that our customers should pay by card. Not only is it quicker and more hygienic, but it's also safer. Where there is no more cash to be had, there may be fewer or no break-ins.“
Card payment instead of cash
As reported, Jung has already announced that cash payments will no longer be possible in the two Theo's bakery branches belonging to Voigt on Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz and Friedensplatz from May. Bread, rolls, pastries and cakes will then only be available over the counter for card payment. "Children rarely go shopping there alone," says Jung, defending himself against the accusation that children would then be excluded from buying bread rolls. For this reason, among others, it should remain possible to pay with coins and notes at the other Voigt branches in Bonn and the surrounding districts.
Nevertheless, the aim is to encourage all customers to pay by card wherever possible. This is also possible with just a bread roll. "Many people still think that card payments are only possible for larger amounts. But that's no longer the case," assures Jung. Voigt also issues customer cards that can be topped up and used for purchases in one of the branches. "We will have to invest even more in our security systems. But many customers could help us by using card payment and we would hardly have any cash left in the bakeries.“
Background: In the space of a year, the company has recorded a double-digit number of break-ins at a total of 48 branches. According to Jung, it is mainly the branches that are a little further away from residential areas that are affected, such as the branch on Brühler Straße in February or the branches in Mondorf and in Bornheim on Roisdorfer Straße this month alone. There have even been two break-ins this month. Not a single burglary has been solved so far.
In the case of the three break-ins at the weekend between Saturday evening and early Monday morning, the police are asking possible witnesses to contact the Criminal Investigation Department 13 on 0228/15-0.
Original text: Lisa Inhoffen
Translation: Mareike Graepel