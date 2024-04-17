Three break-ins at the weekend Burglars are targeting bakeries in Bonn

"We don't keep any statistics on that either," explains Christian Jung, authorised signatory and member of the management team at Voigt. After all, the baskets and shelves only contain returned goods, most of which are distributed to the food banks the next day. And brown bread, which lasts longer. "So if a thief is hungry and takes a bread roll, we don't keep track of it," says Jung and has to smile a little. Like many of his colleagues, he is surprised that more and more bakeries are being targeted by burglars. "You can't get more than maybe a few hundred euros from most of them." But the damage to property is much higher. In the break-in on Römerstraße, all the cash machines were broken into. A huge amount of damage. "That's also one of the reasons why we advertise that our customers should pay by card. Not only is it quicker and more hygienic, but it's also safer. Where there is no more cash to be had, there may be fewer or no break-ins.“