Police assume a connection : Burglars hit four kindergartens in Wachtberg and Bad Godesberg

A door damaged from a break-in at a kindergarten in Wachtberg. Foto: Axel Vogel

Wachtberg/Bad Godesberg Three kindergartens were broken into in Wachtberg this past weekend. In Lannesdorf, there was an attempted break-in at a kindergarten. The police are assuming that there is a connection between the two crimes.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

There was a rude awakening on Monday morning in three kindergartens in Wachtberg. According to Bonn police, culprits broke into the Familienzentrum (Family Center) in Villip and the facility in Villiprott on the street “Auf den zehn Morgen” between Friday and Monday morning. The family center belongs to the municipality, the kindergarten in Villiprott is sponsored by a non-profit Evangelical society. The kindergarten in Ließem, whose sponsor is the Protestant church, also received an uninvited visitor. Not far away, someone tried to pry open the doors and windows of a kindergarten on Splickgasse in Bad Godesberg-Lannesdorf on the weekend, but without success.

The efforts likely weren’t worth it. Because the loot turned out to be relatively small: According to current investigations, the perpetrators stole a total of two e-notebooks and a camera. It is unclear whether all four burglaries were committed by the same perpetrator or the same group. However, the police expressly "assume that there is a connection between the crimes.”

The burglars entered the Villip family center from the back of the facility, prying open a patio door. Obviously, the perpetrators knew how to do this as quietly as possible, because there were hardly any signs of forced entry on the door. The door of the kindergarten group room, which is behind the terrace door, was clearly broken open with more force. They also broke open an office door of the director and stole an e-notebook from there.

Third break-in in four years at the Villip family center

This is not the first time that this kindergarten has been broken into, says director Martina Weißenfels. The current case was the third weekend break-in in four years. Already during the search for clues after the last burglary, in which the perpetrators left behind an older e-notebook from Weißenfels, an investigator told her: "They don't break in because of a notebook like that."

Of course people are worried about the burglaries, Weißenfels says, but, "So far, the burglars have always come when no one was around. We just hope it stays that way.”

According to initial reports from the police, the burglars also stole a laptop and a camera from the kindergarten in Wachtberg-Ließem. The police did not yet have any information about the stolen objects from the daycare center in Villiprott, which the burglars also entered via a pried open patio door.

The criminal investigation department is asking the public for help. The police are interested in knowing who has seen persons or vehicles in the area of the crime scenes, which could be connected with the kindergarten burglaries. Anyone with information is asked to call: 0228/150 or e-mail to KK13.bonn@polizei.nrw.de.