Child seriously injured : Bus and scooter collide in Bad Godesberg

The scene of the accident on the Rheinallee in Bad Godesberg. Foto: Petra Reuter

Bad Godesberg On Tuesday evening, an eight-year-old boy was seriously injured in a collision between a scooter driver and a public bus in Bad Godesberg.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

On Tuesday evening an eight-year-old boy was seriously injured in an accident involving a scooter driver in Bad Godesberg. Driving on the Rheinallee towards the city centre, the driver lost control of his vehicle on the rain-soaked road shortly before the subway. He collided head-on with an oncoming public bus.

While nothing happened to the scooter driver himself, the eight-year-old, who was a passenger on the scooter, had to be taken away in an ambulance. The damage of the accident was clearly visible on the scooter and the bus. The subway on Rheinallee was cordoned off by the police.