On Tuesday evening an eight-year-old boy was seriously injured in an accident involving a scooter driver in Bad Godesberg. Driving on the Rheinallee towards the city centre, the driver lost control of his vehicle on the rain-soaked road shortly before the subway. He collided head-on with an oncoming public bus.
While nothing happened to the scooter driver himself, the eight-year-old, who was a passenger on the scooter, had to be taken away in an ambulance. The damage of the accident was clearly visible on the scooter and the bus. The subway on Rheinallee was cordoned off by the police.
(Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel)
Child seriously injured: Bus and scooter collide in Bad Godesberg