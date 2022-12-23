Christmas and New Year’s : Bus and tram schedule for the holidays in Bonn and the region

Buses and trams in Bonn will be running according to special timetables over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Foto: dpa/Roberto Pfeil

Bonn Over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, buses and trams in Bonn and the region will be running according to a special timetable. We provide an overview of the travel times.

Over the Christmas holidays and on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, the buses and trams in Bonn run at a different frequency. SWB Bus und Bahn informed the General-Anzeiger that on Christmas Eve, December 24, the Saturday timetable will apply in Bonn until 7 pm. After that, buses and trams will run according to the night schedule. Over the rest of the Christmas holidays, i.e. on December 25 and 26, all SWB lines will run according to the Sunday and holiday timetable. On New Year's Eve, December 31, the Saturday timetable applies. On New Year's Day, January 1, 2023, all buses and trams will operate according to the regular Sunday timetable.

SWB also informs customers that its Bus und Bahn Service Center Cassius Bastei and Bad Godesberg as well as the service centers at Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz and the Bonn Central Bus Station will be closed on Christmas Eve. On New Year's Eve, the service centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The SWB also points out that experience has shown that the Kennedy Bridge may be closed on New Year's Eve for safety reasons. Bus and tram lines running there are also affected in these cases.

All information on the individual timetables of the SWB Bus und Bahn lines can be found on the company's website: Linienfahrpläne

Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft (RSVG)

The Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft (RSVG) advises they will also have a changed timetable for the holiday season. On Christmas Eve, December 24, most lines will run until about 5 p.m., 6 p.m. or shortly after 7 p.m. at the latest.

Special schedules apply to the following RSVG lines: Line SB55/164 runs with restrictions until about 3 p.m. and then again from about 8:30 p.m. on. The short route between Lülsdorf Kirche and Wahn Bf will be operated until about 3 p.m. (see special timetable). Line 550/163 between Bonn Hbf and Wahn Bf will run according to the regular Saturday schedule until about 8:50 p.m., then it will only run between Ranzel Schulstrasse and Wahn Bf (see special schedule).

In the OnDemand transport "Rhesi" in Neunkirchen-Seelscheid, there is an option to order the service until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Journeys in the municipal area with a departure before 5 p.m. will still be carried out to the destination.

On Christmas Day, December 25 and on the 26th, the Sunday schedule applies. On New Year's Eve, the RSVG lines will run according to the Saturday timetable. On the following New Year's Day, the Sunday timetable applies. On January 1, 2023, the Rhesi will operate according to the holiday timetable.

Trams operated by the Cologne Transport Authority (KVB)

Trams of the Cologne Transport Authority (KVB) will run according to a modified schedule from Friday, December 24, to Sunday, December 26.

On Saturday, December 24, trams will run according to the Saturday timetable until around 3 p.m.. After that, all lines will run every 15 minutes according to the Sunday timetable. From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., trams from line 16 will run every 60 minutes between Wesseling and Bonn-Bad Godesberg. From 8 p.m., the trams will only run as far as Bonn Central Station. From 6 p.m., the line 18 trams run every 60 minutes between Klettenbergpark and Bonn Central Station. From 8 p.m., line 18 runs according to the regular evening and night schedule.

On Sunday, December 25, and Monday, December 26, the trams will run according to the Sunday schedule.

On New Year's Eve, KVB trams will run according to the Saturday timetable. For all lines running in the evening, the 15-minute interval will be extended until 2:15 a.m. On Sunday, January 1, the trams will run according to the regular Sunday timetable.