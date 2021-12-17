Public transportation : Bus and tram services running on special timetable over the holidays

Bus and tram services running on special timetable over the holidays Foto: dpa/Roberto Pfeil

On Christmas Eve, during the Christmas holidays, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, buses and trams in Bonn and the region will be running on a special timetable. We provide an overview of the adjusted schedules.

On Christmas Eve, the Christmas holidays and on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, the buses and trams in Bonn will be running at different intervals. Local transportation company SWB Bus und Bahn informed the General Anzeiger that on Christmas Eve, December 24, the Saturday timetable will apply in Bonn until 7 pm. After that, buses and trams will run according to the night schedule. On December 25 and 26, all SWB lines will run according to the Sunday and holiday schedule. On New Year's Eve, December 31, the Saturday timetable applies. On the following New Year's Day, all buses and trams will operate according to the regular Sunday timetable. All information on the individual timetables of the SWB Bus und Bahn lines can be found on the company's website.

The transportation company Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft (RSVG) offers its special Christmas holiday timetable as a download. On Christmas Eve, the Saturday timetable is in effect at RSVG until about 7 p.m., after that the line SB55 runs hourly, the other lines are cancelled from 7 p.m. on. OnDemand transport "Rhesi" in Neunkirchen-Seelscheid can be ordered until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Trips in the municipal area with a departure before 6 p.m. will still be carried out. On Christmas Day and Boxing Day, December 25 and 26, the Sunday timetable will apply. There was initially no information about the schedules of the RSVG on New Year's Eve.

The Cologne Transport Authority (KVB) will be running a modified timetable over the holiday period from Friday, December 24 to Sunday, December 26. On Friday, December 24, trams will run according to the Saturday timetable until around 3 pm. After that, a 30-minute interval will be offered on trams in the Cologne city area.

On Saturday, December 25, the light rail systems will run according to the Sunday timetable from 5:30 a.m. onwards. Line 16 trams will run every 60 minutes between Wesseling and Bonn-Bad Godesberg from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., but from 8 p.m. the trams will only run as far as Bonn Central Station. From 6 p.m., Line 18 between Klettenbergpark and Bonn Central Station will run only every 60 minutes. In the night from December 25 to December 26, light rail will run according to the night schedule. On Sunday, December 26, the Sunday timetable will apply.

The KVB is also adjusting its service on New Year's Eve, December 31. All light rail lines will run according to the Saturday timetable, with the evening 15-minute interval being extended until around 2:15 a.m.. After that, with the exception of Line 17, trams will run at 30-minute intervals throughout the night.

(Orig. text: GA​, Translation: ck​)