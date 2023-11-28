Local transport in Bonn Bus drivers also stop between bus stops at night

As buses and trains can become less reliable in the colder months, we would like to remind you of the mobility guarantee that applies throughout the entire Rhine-Sieg transport network. If your bus, train or tram is cancelled or delayed for over 20 minutes, passengers with a valid ticket can switch to an alternative. These include taxis or hiring rental cars, bikes or scooters. You must pay the costs upfront. These are reimbursed up to 30 euros during the day and up to 60 euros per person from 8 pm to 5 am. You will need to provide a receipt which you can submit online at mobil.nrw/mobigarantie. According to Stadtwerke, it usually takes around two weeks for the reimbursement amount to be transferred to an account following a check.