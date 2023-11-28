Local transport in Bonn Bus drivers also stop between bus stops at night
Bonn · Since September, Parisians have been able to get off their buses on request. Stadtwerke Bonn has been offering this service for some time. Here's what passengers need to know.
Some services have existed for so long that they have almost been forgotten. When the French newspaper Le Parisien and then the German media recently reported that in the evening, buses in the French capital now let passengers disembark between stops, it reminded Green Party city councillor Rolf Beu that politicians in Bonn had made this decision some time ago. The public utility company in Bonn (SWB) does not need to hide behind the Parisian transport companies in this respect.
As SWB spokesperson Stefanie Zießnitz confirmed to the GA, stopping on request has existed in Bonn since the 2000s. "In the outer districts, passengers have the option of getting off between stops from 9 pm onwards." To do this, passengers must tell the driver in advance when they want to get off the bus. The bus driver must then decide whether the stop is possible. For example, it might not be feasible if there are roadworks, or if it might be unsafe because of slippery roads or bad weather, or an uneven terrain at the side of main roads, says Zießnitz.
Mainly women use the service
In principle, the service is still available. "This gives women in particular the opportunity to make the journey in the dark shorter." She added: "We are delighted that metropolises like Paris are following suit, and this makes our service even more popular." Stadtwerke says that it occasionally advertises the option of a stopover on demand at events. The information is also available on the Internet. SWB does not collect statistics on how often passengers make use of this service. In general, however, it can be said that it is mainly women who use it in the winter months.
As buses and trains can become less reliable in the colder months, we would like to remind you of the mobility guarantee that applies throughout the entire Rhine-Sieg transport network. If your bus, train or tram is cancelled or delayed for over 20 minutes, passengers with a valid ticket can switch to an alternative. These include taxis or hiring rental cars, bikes or scooters. You must pay the costs upfront. These are reimbursed up to 30 euros during the day and up to 60 euros per person from 8 pm to 5 am. You will need to provide a receipt which you can submit online at mobil.nrw/mobigarantie. According to Stadtwerke, it usually takes around two weeks for the reimbursement amount to be transferred to an account following a check.
