Public transport during the summer Buses fill in for trams due to construction work in Bonn city

According to a statement by the city, one of the reasons for the temporary closures is sewer work on Thomas-Mann-Strasse from June 22 to August 6. In addition, work on the rail tracks on Quantiusstrasse and in the south underpass at the main station will begin on June 24. This will continue until July 16. From July 1 to July 16 inclusive, track work will be carried out along Oxfordstrasse. And finally, from July 28 to August 2, Quirinusplatz will have to be completely closed.