Public transport during the summer Buses fill in for trams due to construction work in Bonn city
Bonn · During the summer, extensive construction work is scheduled to take place between Oxfordstrasse and Quirinusplatz. It will affect several tram lines. The Stadtwerke Bonn is setting up a bus service to replace those tram lines.
Due to extensive construction work between Oxfordstrasse and Quirinusplatz when many are away on summer holidays, the Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) has announced that they will set up a bus service to substitute for the tram lines. Affected are tram lines 61, 62, 65 and 66.
Substitute bus service for the periods of closure
From Thursday, June 22 through Sunday, August 6, substitute bus BE62 will cover the stops of tram lines 61 and 62 from "Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz" to "Quirinusplatz". Between the stops "Oberkassel Süd/Römlinghoven" and "Kopenhagener Straße", line 65 will take over the trips of lines 61 and 62 in this area during this time. From Saturday, June 24, the substitute bus line BE62 will no longer travel via the south underpass of Bonn Central and will be diverted via the north underpass.
Line 66 will be split up between the stop "Stadthaus" and "Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz" from Saturday, July 1, up to and including Sunday, July 16. Here, too, the substitute bus BE62 will be the replacement.
From Friday, July 28, to Wednesday, August 2, in addition to the usual bus routes, the route of the substitute bus BE62 in the vicinity of the closed Quirinusplatz will be restricted. Buses with their final stop at Quirinusplatz will only travel as far as Loki-Schmidt-Platz during this time and then turn back. All other buses will continue on their usual route from Loki-Schmidt-Platz via Urstadtstrasse, Hermann-Milde-Strasse and Karl-Barth-Strasse.
Several construction sites and a temporary closure of Quirinusplatz
According to a statement by the city, one of the reasons for the temporary closures is sewer work on Thomas-Mann-Strasse from June 22 to August 6. In addition, work on the rail tracks on Quantiusstrasse and in the south underpass at the main station will begin on June 24. This will continue until July 16. From July 1 to July 16 inclusive, track work will be carried out along Oxfordstrasse. And finally, from July 28 to August 2, Quirinusplatz will have to be completely closed.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)