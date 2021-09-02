“Promenade Paul Kemp” in the Villenviertel : Businesses invite the public to a “Creative Mile” of lifestyle and living

Ursula Kohlmann and Sabine Weingarz-Bona, organizers of the “Promenade Paul Kemp”. Foto: Martina Sondermann

Villenviertel It will be the eight edition of the “Creative Mile” on Paul Kemp Strasse in the Villenviertel in Bad Godesberg this Saturday. It’s all about the art and joy of living. Visitors can see local products, purchase fabric remnants, make flower arrangements and even purchase flood wine from Ahrweiler.

In a few days, the “Creative Mile Promenade Paul Kemp” will be held for the eighth time. This Saturday, September 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., businesses will be showcasing their products which are all related to the art of living. It takes place on Paul Kemp Street. In the run-up, it was unclear for a long time who would participate this year.

"Many are reluctant to decide because of coronavirus and the conditions surrounding it," says Ursula Kohlmann of the painters' workshops Verwandlung Remmers. "At the same time, a lot is taking place outside." Visitors can make flower arrangements in her garden, which is decked out with colorful furniture, and get to know lavender products at "Au Revoir L'été" in the Bachhöfe across the street. Artisans will also be exhibiting their works.

The public interest was strong at last year's "Petite Promenade", which was reduced in size due to Covid. "About 300 visitors came throughout the day up and down the street," reports Sabine Weingarz-Bona of Cubio. Her decorating firm uses the day for its annual fabric remnant sale. "People just like to look at backyard gardens," adds Kohlmann, "and are interested in events like this."

This year, there will be a booth run by the Ahrweiler Winegrowers Association serving and selling flood wine, as well as an information day on how to professionally remediate moisture damage. "We keep receiving inquiries about how to properly renovate flooded houses and apartments," reports the master painter.

Businesses participating in the eighth Promenade Paul Kemp include: Cubio Stoffe & Wohnen, Malerwerkstätten Verwandlung Remmers, Pradal Living, Jardeco, Manfred Dimon, Susanne Elter, Frau Kausch kocht, Le Bard'ô, Daily's, Style Living, Design.Smart.Home and Galerie Judith Andreae.