Current Corona situation : Cabinet approves relief for vaccinated and convalescent people

A relief plan for vaccinated people was set in motion. Foto: dpa/Sebastian Gollnow

Bonn/Region The government has set in motion a relief plan for vaccinated people. The federal cabinet passed a corresponding decree on Tuesday. In Bonn, the incidence has risen again.

Corona figures from Bonn

The ups and downs in the seven-day incidence in Bonn continue. After the value dropped by about nine points from Sunday to Monday to 166.8, the incidence has now risen again. The city administration gives a value of 177.8 on Tuesday morning. From last Thursday to Friday, the value had already dropped sharply once - from 188.4 to 168.3. Over the weekend, the value then rose again. The city recorded 586 new infections in the past seven days, 1096 people are considered to be currently infected. The number of people who have died in connection with the virus has risen from 229 to 231.

As of Tuesday morning, the number of first-time vaccinations stands at 118,523, which is 35.51 per cent. 28,845 citizens of Bonn have already been vaccinated a second time.

Merkel sees "light at the end of the tunnel" with Corona

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has expressed her delight at the easing of the Corona infection situation in the country. There is "light at the end of the tunnel", she said on Tuesday in online consultations of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, according to information from participant circles obtained by the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. The Chancellor referred to falling case numbers and a slight easing in intensive care departments. At the same time, according to this information, Merkel warned that the more carefully one proceeded now, the sooner everyone would be able to benefit from relaxations.

Earlier, the cabinet had passed an ordinance by circulation, which would allow for a relaxation of the regime for fully vaccinated and recovered persons as early as this weekend. The federal government thus cleared the way for a quick decision in the Bundestag this Thursday and in the Bundesrat this Friday.

Berlin mayor calls for nationwide decision on summer holidays

Berlin's mayor has called for a nationwide agreement on holiday possibilities during the summer holidays. "We will certainly meet again for an MPK, because we have to coordinate something like this nationwide," said the chairman of the Conference of Minister Presidents (MPK) in Berlin on Tuesday. "This can also only be done in an understanding between the federal states on how we deal with the whole issue of travel, domestic, foreign, city tourism," Müller said after a meeting of the Berlin Senate. "There will certainly have to be a coordination process." After all, he said, tourist traffic transcends countries.

Müller dampened expectations for the coming summer holidays: "I am still cautiously optimistic at the moment," he said. He added that tourist offers also entail more traffic, from trains to flights. "Everything we have reduced at the moment, the contact possibilities, we will then gradually increase again," Müller said. "We will then have more employees in the companies again. You have to think it all through.“