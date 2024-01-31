Traffic in Bad Godesberg Calls for a roundabout at the Rheinaue

■ Dangers on the Heiderhof: A resident of Muffendorf is campaigning for the establishment of a 30 km/h zone in the Goldbergweg and Heiderhofring area. "As a resident of Hohle Gasse in Muffendorf, my route takes me across and along Heiderhofring at various times of the day. As one of my children attends GGS Heiderhof, I can observe the traffic there, especially before school starts," says the man, describing the situation: "There are several pedestrian crossings around the junction with Goldbergweg. This repeatedly leads to dangerous situations, especially at the bus stop in the direction of Bad Godesberg. Pupils and other pedestrians standing in the waiting area of the crossing "are often seen too late or not at all by drivers travelling in the direction of Bad Godesberg", said the applicant, adding that for many children from Muffendorf, this pedestrian crossing is part of the school route to Heiderhof primary school and also to Ibis. "The children in the lower classes in particular wrongly rely on the safety of a pedestrian crossing, while older children and young people run down the stairs and into the street to catch the bus," says the Muffendorf resident. He thinks that drivers can hardly see the zebra crossings and their waiting zones at 50 kilometres per hour and would therefore like the administration to consider a 30 km/h speed limit at the site. The applicant believes that the limit will hardly harm anyone. After all, a few metres further on, drivers would have to slow down anyway because of the Goldbergweg junction.