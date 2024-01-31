Traffic in Bad Godesberg Calls for a roundabout at the Rheinaue
Bad Godesberg · Not everything is running smoothly in Bad Godesberg in terms of traffic. That's why there are several attempts to change this. These include the idea of a roundabout in front of the Rheinaue.
In Bad Godesberg, there are still some shortcomings in terms of traffic. At their next meeting, the politicians of the district council will deal with a number of requests, including those from citizens.
■ Cycling on Brunnenallee: How could cycling on Brunnenallee be made more comfortable and safer? The Green Party has addressed this question and submitted a corresponding motion, which will be discussed by the district council at its next meeting. The reason given is that the "cycle path out of town on Brunnenallee is inadequate".
If the committee agrees, the administration will examine various proposals. A 30 km/h speed limit could be introduced from Max-Franzstrasse to Burgstrasse, according to an idea put forward by the Greens. The reason: there is a playground in the immediate vicinity and "the high number of cars commuting in and out from Pecher Landstraße causes noise pollution for neighbouring residents. It could also be helpful to lower the two kerbs at Max-Franz-Straße.
In addition, it should be checked whether signs with the words "Fahrradwegkreuzt" (cycle path crosses) could be installed at the crossing to Am Draitschbrunnen in both directions on Brunnenallee and whether parking spaces could be removed. Or whether "an exit from the side area onto the carriageway" should be marked early on at Max-Franz-Straße. Another suggestion is that a sign for cycle traffic heading towards Pech and Villip via Marienforster Promenade could be installed at the crossing point in the direction of Am Draitschbusch.
■ Roundabout at the Rheinaue: In the past, former traffic light junctions have been converted into roundabouts at various locations in the district, for example at Römerplatz in Rüngsdorf and on Plittersdorfer, Ubier and Mittelstraße in Plittersdorf. Now the FDP in the person of Wolfgang Heedt together with the non-party member Jutta Lechner could imagine that a roundabout at the Rheinaue, at the intersection of Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, Heinemannstraße and Herbert-Wehner-Platz would defuse the (traffic) situation. If the district council votes in favour of the proposal, the administration will examine the installation of the roundabout.
"The junction has been identified as a danger spot," is the reason given. This is why a speed camera was installed alongside the traffic lights. "However, the entire system is not able to provide a sensible space for traffic coming from the south to turn into Heinemannstraße." The situation is similar for those coming from Bonn who want to turn off in the direction of Herbert-Wehner-Platz. The Plittersdorf roundabout has proven to be "sufficiently efficient to cope with the volume". In other words, it is able to absorb the traffic flows. From this, it can be concluded "that a roundabout in front of Herbert-Wehner-Platz will have the same capacity". In return, the costs for traffic lights and speed cameras could be saved.
■ Dangers on the Heiderhof: A resident of Muffendorf is campaigning for the establishment of a 30 km/h zone in the Goldbergweg and Heiderhofring area. "As a resident of Hohle Gasse in Muffendorf, my route takes me across and along Heiderhofring at various times of the day. As one of my children attends GGS Heiderhof, I can observe the traffic there, especially before school starts," says the man, describing the situation: "There are several pedestrian crossings around the junction with Goldbergweg. This repeatedly leads to dangerous situations, especially at the bus stop in the direction of Bad Godesberg. Pupils and other pedestrians standing in the waiting area of the crossing "are often seen too late or not at all by drivers travelling in the direction of Bad Godesberg", said the applicant, adding that for many children from Muffendorf, this pedestrian crossing is part of the school route to Heiderhof primary school and also to Ibis. "The children in the lower classes in particular wrongly rely on the safety of a pedestrian crossing, while older children and young people run down the stairs and into the street to catch the bus," says the Muffendorf resident. He thinks that drivers can hardly see the zebra crossings and their waiting zones at 50 kilometres per hour and would therefore like the administration to consider a 30 km/h speed limit at the site. The applicant believes that the limit will hardly harm anyone. After all, a few metres further on, drivers would have to slow down anyway because of the Goldbergweg junction.
■ Parking in Schweinheim: Another citizens' petition deals with the parking bays on Freie Weg in Schweinheim, and the aim is to abolish them again. "Marking the parking bays has meant that, on the one hand, we residents can no longer find a parking space in the immediate vicinity of our house, as (almost) all parking bays are occupied by employees of the nearby rehabilitation centre and retirement home," says a resident of Schweinheim. On the other hand, the parking bays and the cars parked far into the carriageway have greatly reduced the visibility of the carriageway. This is because the road is one of the steepest winding roads in Schweinheim. According to the city, the fact that the Freier Weg road now looks the way it does is also due to a citizens' petition. "After a thorough inspection (including on site), no obstructions could be identified," said the administration. The road markings have also brought about the desired traffic calming, but this still needs to be measured. The recommendation to the politicians was to consider the application as closed.
Original text: Ayla Jacob und Richard Bongartz
Translation: Mareike Graepel