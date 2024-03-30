Starting April 1 Cannabis legalization in NRW: these are the new regulations

In addition to home cultivation, the Cannabis Act also provides for so-called cultivation associations. As of July 1, these are allowed to supply a maximum of 50 grams of cannabis per month to their groups of up to 500 adult members. In North Rhine-Westphalia, numerous associations have already been founded or are in the process of being founded as "Cannabis Social Clubs". The Mariana Cannabis Social Clubs Germany association already lists such clubs in over 60 NRW municipalities. Other umbrella organizations are also represented by local clubs in NRW. However, these are not allowed to sell cannabis, but have to finance themselves through membership fees. Smoking weed on site is also not permitted in the clubs.