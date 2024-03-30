Starting April 1 Cannabis legalization in NRW: these are the new regulations
Düsseldorf · Despite opposition from the NRW state government, the law on cannabis legalization will come into force on April 1. This is what people in NRW should know about the legalization.
Cannabis is to become legal in Germany on April 1. Adults will then be allowed to carry 25 grams of marijuana with them. They will be allowed to keep up to 50 grams at home and grow a maximum of three plants there. Beyond that, however, some things are still unclear, even for the authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia. This is the current situation in NRW:
Cannabis: What regulations apply in NRW?
Anyone who wants to smoke cannabis must adhere to certain rules. For example, consumption is prohibited "in the immediate presence" of those under 18-years-old, as well as in pedestrian zones from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. Smoking weed is also prohibited in playgrounds, schools, children's and youth facilities, sports facilities and within sight of them - i.e. within 100 meters of the entrance area. There are also restrictions on the quantities permitted.
It is still unclear in many places whether cannabis consumption will face restrictions beyond the nationwide regulations. When asked by the German Press Agency, the cities of Bonn, Düsseldorf, Bochum, Duisburg and Wuppertal said that they were still waiting for the relevant legal ordinances. Cologne, Bielefeld and Essen, on the other hand, have already announced that they are not planning any further restrictions.
Legalization of cannabis: How will the regulations be monitored for compliance?
Many questions are still unanswered for the NRW Ministry of the Interior, according to a spokesperson. It is the task of the district police authorities to monitor for compliance with the regulations. Internal discussions are currently taking place to determine which standards need to be adhered to.
What is the law in restaurants?
In North Rhine-Westphalia, unlike in many other German states, there is a strict ban on smoking indoors. This means that smoking pot is only permitted in outdoor areas at most. However, this is a question of house rules, explained the Hotel and Restaurant Association (DEHOGA) in NRW when asked by the German Press Agency. DEHOGA is not yet able to determine how many restaurants in NRW will allow cannabis smoking in their outdoor areas.
How many people in North Rhine-Westphalia actually use cannabis?
According to a 2021 survey by the NRW Ministry of Health, nearly one in ten people in NRW have used cannabis at least once in the past twelve months. According to the figures, people in the 18-24 age group in particular use cannabis, with the proportion here being just under 22%. The proportion was lowest in the 60-64 age group, at around 2%.
How do cannabis clubs work?
In addition to home cultivation, the Cannabis Act also provides for so-called cultivation associations. As of July 1, these are allowed to supply a maximum of 50 grams of cannabis per month to their groups of up to 500 adult members. In North Rhine-Westphalia, numerous associations have already been founded or are in the process of being founded as "Cannabis Social Clubs". The Mariana Cannabis Social Clubs Germany association already lists such clubs in over 60 NRW municipalities. Other umbrella organizations are also represented by local clubs in NRW. However, these are not allowed to sell cannabis, but have to finance themselves through membership fees. Smoking weed on site is also not permitted in the clubs.
What about the announced model regions?
Originally, the German federal government had planned to allow cannabis to be sold in licensed stores. This was initially to be tested in pilot projects in individual municipalities with scientific support. In North Rhine-Westphalia, there were signs of interest in Düsseldorf, Cologne and Münster, among others, but the state Ministry of Health opposed such model regions in NRW. However, as the commercial sale of cannabis is not legalized in the new law, the model projects are no longer up for discussion for the time being.
Cannabis possession: how is the promised amnesty working?
In the course of legalization, there is an amnesty for those who are currently being prosecuted for cannabis possession in small quantities. According to the state Ministry of Justice, this involves 60,000 cases in NRW, which must now be reviewed and examined once again. Offenders must be released from prison by April 1 and the enforcement of fines must be stopped.
What is the position of the state government on legalization?
NRW Justice Minister Benjamin Limbach (Greens) was particularly critical of the planned amnesty. When voting on the law in the Bundesrat, he explained that the amnesty regulation for the judiciary would only be implemented with great difficulty. The federal states had been surprised by the announcement at the beginning of February that the law was to come into force on April 1st. Limbach emphasized that he did not oppose the planned decriminalization of cannabis use.
NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU), on the other hand, rejects legalization in principle. "In truth, I don't think the provisions of the law are controllable and I can't see how the law will effectively curb the black market," said the CDU politician after the Bundesrat vote.
State Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) sees the effects of the plan as a "self-made loss of control": "With the cannabis law, we are opening the door to more drug-related deaths on the roads and more drug-related crime”.
Nevertheless, North Rhine-Westphalia, which is governed by the CDU and the Greens, abstained in the Bundesrat, as did most of the German federal states, and did not appeal to the Mediation Committee. As a result, the Cannabis Act can now enter into force on April 1.
Orig. text: German Press Agency (dpa)
Translation: ck