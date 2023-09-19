Day trip tips Canoeing and Tuber Festival: Five Tips for days out in the surrounding region

Coal mining started in the Zweckel colliery in Gladbeck 1911 and continued until the mine was closed down in 1963. In the heyday of production, compressors, generators and converters in the monumental machine hall (photo) generated the electrical energy and compressed air for the entire mine. The 126-metre-wide hall with its round-arched windows is considered a jewel of Prussian industrial architecture. Since 1988 it has been an industrial monument - and a stage for all sorts of cultural events. On the parquet floor inside, next to huge generators, you can even dance. The plant can be visited as part of events and guided tours. Guided tours take place every second Sunday of the month at 2 pm.