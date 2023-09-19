Day trip tips Canoeing and Tuber Festival: Five Tips for days out in the surrounding region
Bonn/Region · In the Lahn Valley, canoeing can be combined with vineyard walks, the sugar town of Euskirchen celebrates its Tuber Festival, the Westerwald hides a basalt crater, and Münster explains the world with toy figures.
Take it easy: paddling on the German canoe river
Colourful boats lie neatly lined up on the bank, small fish pass by, a swan takes off from the water with a powerful flap of its wings. The scene in Obernhof on the Lahn matches the motto with which boat rental company Dirk Wolff advertises his offers: "Birds fly, fish swim, humans paddle." You could easily believe this in Obernhof. The Lahn is Germany's number one canoeing river, and paddling goes on until mid-October, depending on the weather and water level.
Today we're going on the "Short Tour" from Obernhof to Nassau. Data: 7 km, 2.5 hours, 1 lock. You don your life jacket, then there's a briefing. But the real truth is on the river. There'a a lock on the left, then current from the right: if the teamwork is right, there is more time to enjoy the beautiful landscape. Arnstein Monastery (photo) is one of the visual highlights of the trip.
The local mayor was also spotted at the start in Obernhof. Karl Friedrich Merz is busy right now, which explains his dusty jeans and polo shirt. Mr Merz is working with some winegrowers in the vineyard. An old vineyard cottage has been reconstructed. It now adorns the eleven-kilometre-long Lahn-Wein-Stieg, which connects the steep slopes of Obernhof and Weinähr. The winegrowers of the villages want to draw attention to their small wine-growing region with new initiatives. The joint website www.geweinschaft.de bundles all activities. The grape harvest is currently underway - with wine being sold in the villages. And in Nassau, the traditional Michelsmarkt will soon begin (22-25 September).
Info: Tel. (02603) 94 150; www.badems-nassau.info www.lahnkanus.de; www.geweinschaft.de
In praise of the tuber
Next weekend (23/24 September) Euskirchen will celebrate its 19th Knollenfest (potato festival), which traditionally takes place "in honour of the local sugar beet and potato", as the organiser "Zeus" (Zukunft Euskirchen Stadtmarketing) puts it. The connection has a historical background: There has been a sugar factory in the town since 1879. Visitors can expect a colourful programme in the city centre. The programme also includes very sober information, such as weed control in sugar beet cultivation. There will be bands and theatre groups on the stages, and the potato queen Jule will be in attendance.
Info: Tel. (02251) 77 60 63; www.z-eu-s.de
Exciting industrial monument - and stage for culture
Coal mining started in the Zweckel colliery in Gladbeck 1911 and continued until the mine was closed down in 1963. In the heyday of production, compressors, generators and converters in the monumental machine hall (photo) generated the electrical energy and compressed air for the entire mine. The 126-metre-wide hall with its round-arched windows is considered a jewel of Prussian industrial architecture. Since 1988 it has been an industrial monument - and a stage for all sorts of cultural events. On the parquet floor inside, next to huge generators, you can even dance. The plant can be visited as part of events and guided tours. Guided tours take place every second Sunday of the month at 2 pm.
Info: Tel. (0231) 93 11 22 33; www.industriedenkmal-stiftung.de
Inside the volcano: The basalt crater of Kuchhausen
The village of Kuchhausen in the Westerwald is part of Windeck an der Sieg. If you are travelling on the L 147 to visit the Sieg Waterfall in Schladern, for example, you will pass Kuchhausen without noticing it. Unless you take note of the sign to the "Blauer Stein" basalt crater.
It is worth the stopover. There is a visitors' car park, and after a short walk you find yourself in the middle of the volcano. Slender basalt columns (photo) bear witness to lively activity in the Miocene. "In Kuchhausen, the magma broke through the bedrock in a vent," a display board tells us. Further information is available on the former quarry and the many uses of this valuable building material.
Info: Tel. (02292) 956 2023; www.naturregion-sieg.de
400,000 figures, 40,000 visitors
Oliver Schaffer from Hamburg has a special hobby: he collects Playmobil figures. Since childhood, he says, he has accumulated 400,000 figures. Schaffer does not stash his treasures away, he likes to present them to the public. For example, he put together the exhibition "Playmobil Animal Stories" for the Westphalian Horse Museum in Münster, which opened in May at the Allwetterzoo Münster and became a big hit with 40,000 visitors. For this reason, the show has been extended until 3 October. On display are 13 elaborately decorated Playmobil worlds on the themes of "horses" and "wild animals".
Info: Tel. (0251) 48 42 70; www.pferdemuseum.de
Original text: Heinz Dietl
Translation: Jean Lennox