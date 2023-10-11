Day trip tips Canyon trail and mountain bike tours: Five tips for outings
Serie | Bonn/Region · A variety-packed hiking trail in the Brohl Valley tells the story of volcanism in the Eifel and the open-air museum in Kommern builds scarecrows with children. Once again we give tips for day trips.
Cave and gorge trail: an exciting hiking trail in the Brohl Valley
The couple from Plön are amazed: "We don't have anything like this in Schleswig-Holstein". The two holidaymakers are standing in a trass cave in the Brohl Valley - so to speak on the edge of a volcano that erupted 13,000 years ago. Thick layers of ash covered the valleys and overlaid the Devonian bedrock. The tuff, called "trass" in the Eifel, was later mined. Today, you stand in the middle of it and witness the history of the earth.
The Trass caves can be reached by train and bus or by car via Brohl-Lützing. The bus stop and car park are at the viaduct of the Vulkan Express. The tour of the enchanted cave system can be easily combined with a hike through the nearby Wolfsschlucht gorge, where the Tönisbach stream gurgles. On the way to the waterfall, the ruins of Tönisstein Monastery can be made out in the dense foliage.
There are other options. The caves and gorge are part of the Traumpfad (dream trail) Höhlen- und Schluchtensteig (cave and gorge trail), which connects the charms of this region in a sweeping left turn. Data: 12.1 km, 405 metres in altitude, 3.5 hours walking time, medium to moderately difficult. Recommended starting point is the "Bergwege" car park near Kell. The trail leads across meadows and fields, with the Drachenfels mountain greeting you in the distance. The lovely Pönterbachtal valley eases the pace, followed by some tricky passages. Despite some parts being strenuous, the hike is popular, as a visit on Wednesday of this week proved. Couples, singles, families: all generations are on the trail.
Get out and join in!
Baking, handicrafts, cutting precious stones - the autumn holiday programme at the Open Air Museum Kommern near Mechernich is already underway, but you can join in at any time. There are events until 13 October. Courses change daily, so there's no need to book. "Just get out and join in," say the museum staff. Bright kids can learn a lot: on 9 October they will knead soap, on 10 October they will make ointments or scented sachets. And on 11 October, they will build scarecrows (photo). The events usually take place from 12 to 3 pm. The fee per person is 2.50 euros.
Info: Tel. (02443) 99 800; www.kommern.lvr.de
Roermond is (not only) a place for shopping
The Dutch border town of Roermond (photo) with its 60,000 inhabitants is popular with Rhinelanders as a shopping metropolis. Built in 2001, the "Designer Outlet" on the outskirts of the city attracts some three million visitors a year with its 150 shops. But the rest of Roermond does not come up short. The city centre is a protected monument because of its important merchant houses and sacred buildings, so it is worth taking a long stroll. Many paths lead to the water. The Rur flows into the Meuse in Roermond. The Meuse lakes, which cover an area of 3000 hectares, can be explored on a boat tour; boats leave almost daily, also in October.
Info: Tel. (0031-475) 33 58 47; www.hartvanlimburg.nl/de
Where can you get one of these?
Adults pay 1.50 euros, children 50 cents. Where can you get one of those? In Zons am Rhein, at the windmill. In addition to the medieval town wall, the cylindrical tower windmill (photo) in the south-west corner of the wall is one of the highlights of this well-preserved fortified town. The windmill tower has seven floors and can be visited until mid-October on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays (1-6 pm). Admission: see above. Grinding mill, toothed cross, rope winch, sack hook - the technical components of the mill can be studied in detail, a film document illustrates the processes of the miller's trade.
Info: Tel. (02133) 25 76 47. www.hvv-zons..de
Mountain bike tours: A waffle is a must
Racing cyclists prefer the asphalt, sure. But beautiful bends and a hilly landscape profile also make for a great ride. The Bergisches Land can provide these. The tourism organisation "Das Bergische" has a number of cycling tours in its programme that meet the requirements and at the same time incorporate the sights of the region. These include Schloss Burg, the Altenburg Cathedral and historic town centres. A tour with start and finish in Marienheide leads to the landscape-shaping dams. Even the breaks have been thought of: you must be allowed a Bergische waffle. This gives you new energy for the demanding route around Much, for example. It takes almost five hours to cover the 66 kilometres, so one waffle might not be enough.
Info: Tel. (02204) 84 30 00; www.dasbergische.de
Original text: Heinz Dietl
Translation: Jean Lennox