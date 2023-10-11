Day trip tips Canyon trail and mountain bike tours: Five tips for outings

Racing cyclists prefer the asphalt, sure. But beautiful bends and a hilly landscape profile also make for a great ride. The Bergisches Land can provide these. The tourism organisation "Das Bergische" has a number of cycling tours in its programme that meet the requirements and at the same time incorporate the sights of the region. These include Schloss Burg, the Altenburg Cathedral and historic town centres. A tour with start and finish in Marienheide leads to the landscape-shaping dams. Even the breaks have been thought of: you must be allowed a Bergische waffle. This gives you new energy for the demanding route around Much, for example. It takes almost five hours to cover the 66 kilometres, so one waffle might not be enough.