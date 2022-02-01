Line 16 and 63 affected : Car and tram collide in Bad Godesberg

A tram on line 63 collided with a car. Photo: Max Mühlens Foto: Max Mühlens

Bonn A tram and a car collided at Friedrich-Ebert-Allee. Rail traffic had to be interrupted at the scene of the accident.

On Monday afternoon, a tram on line 63 collided with a Mercedes. The accident occurred at the intersection of Godesberger Allee and Marie-Schlei-Allee in Bad Godesberg. The line had to be temporarily closed to tram traffic.

Police stated that no one was injured in the accident. The cause of the accident is still unclear. Many passengers temporarily made their way on foot along Friedrich-Ebert-Allee past the accident site to continue their journey. At around 12.55 p.m., the route was reopened.

Original text: ga