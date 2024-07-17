Collision with lorry Car driver dies in accident on the L158 near Rheinbach

A 33-year-old woman was killed in a serious accident on the L158 between Rheinbach and Meckenheim on Tuesday morning At around 10.50 a.m., the driver, who was travelling from Meckenheim towards Rheinbach, veered left out of her lane and into oncoming traffic for reasons as yet unexplained. Her car then collided head-on with a lorry travelling in the direction of Meckenheim. According to the police, the woman was trapped in her vehicle. Rescue services and an emergency doctor tried to resuscitate the 33-year-old. However, she died at the scene of the accident. The driver of the lorry was slightly injured. The road was closed for the accident investigation and the scene of the accident was made safe by the fire brigade. A police accident investigation team was at the scene.