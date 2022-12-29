Driver injured : Car lands on its side in accident on the B9

The vehicle involved in the accident skidded and overturned. Foto: Max Mühlens

Bad Godesberg On Wednesday morning, there was an accident on the Godesberger Allee (B9). The driver had to be taken to hospital and the road was closed for a short time.

A serious traffic accident occurred on Wednesday morning on Godesberger Allee (B9) in the southbound direction. The driver of a VW Caddy was driving in the left lane at around 9:31 a.m. when he wanted to switch to the right lane. In the process, he bumped against a massive concrete pedestal, the vehicle skidded and tipped onto the driver's side in the left lane.

The vehicle came to a stop exactly on the median of Godesberger Allee, avoiding a collision with oncoming traffic. Bonn police sent several units to the scene of the accident, along with the fire department, two ambulances and an emergency doctor. Besides the driver, there was also a passenger, both of them riding in a handyman workers’ vehicle. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, the passenger was uninjured.

Why the car collided with the concrete base is part of the police investigation. A preliminary drug test on the driver was positive for cocaine, a corresponding blood sample was ordered, as a police spokesman explained. The police carried out an extensive accident investigation on site, traffic was directed past the accident site in one lane. For the rescue and police photos of the accident to be taken, the Godesberger Allee in the direction of the city was closed completely at Hochkreuz for more than half an hour. At around 11 a.m., the road was opened again.